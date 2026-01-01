Now that you’re set up to work with your team in Slack, here’s how to finish a project faster by keeping relevant communication, information and action items in one place rather than scattered across emails, chats and calls.

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use Slack to: Communicate with your team

Add information and files

Align on tasks

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Communicate with your team

Every project should have a dedicated channel in Slack where your team can communicate and work in one place.

Create a channel Add teammates Click the plus button in the sidebar. Select Create a channel. Give the channel a name, then click Next. Choose a channel type (public or private), then click Create. Click the user icon in the top right of the channel. Click Add people. To add a few people, search for members by name, email address or user group and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field. When you've finished, click Add.

After adding your teammates to the channel, post a welcome message or hold a kick-off meeting. You can also record a clip so that teammates in any time zone can catch up asynchronously.

Tip: Adding a prefix to the channel name makes it easier to search for, and the channel's purpose more clear. Use the prefix project- for a channel dedicated to a project.



Add information and files

You can add the project brief or other documents to the channel so they’re easily accessible without having to leave Slack.

Create a project brief Add files Click the add canvas icon in the channel header. Click the Channel overview template. Add key information to the canvas, such as a project overview, people involved goals – anything that you’d like. Add files to a channel by simply dragging them into the message field. You can also install other file sharing apps like Google Drive and OneDrive with Slack. Tip: Browse the Slack Marketplace to discover more than 2,000 apps that can help you to connect Slack with software that you already use at work.



Align on tasks

Use the channel to add accomplishments and align on action items in one convenient place so you and the team can move a project forwards.

Add and assign items Schedule reminders Click the canvas icon in the channel header. Near the bottom of the canvas, click the tick list icon. Add action items and tick them off when they’re finished. You can also assign people to items so they get notified. Simply type the @ symbol followed by their name, then select them from the list. Schedule recurring messages in the project channel to automate reminders, such as sharing a weekly status update. Follow along using our video tutorial to try it.

Tip: Browse canvas templates for more resources to move your project forwards in Slack. Simply hover over More, select Canvases, then click Start from a template in the top-right corner.

👏Ta-da! You’re set up to run your first project in Slack. Click through to our other tutorials to learn how to run productive meetings and work with clients.