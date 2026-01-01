Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Create guidelines for channel names
Communication in Slack happens in channels. By creating Slack channels aligned with your company structure and using clear, predictable naming guidelines, you can ensure your workspace is organized and easy to navigate.
Establish channel structure
Organize your workspace using categories your team already knows to help your members get oriented when they join Slack.
Add new channels named for major topics most members are already familiar with:
Departments (e.g., #design, #marketing, #finance)
Office locations (e.g., #san-francisco, #paris, #tokyo)
Company-wide announcements (e.g., #announce-global, #announce-engineering)
Tip: Add a channel topic and description to let people know what each channel is used for.
Use channel prefixes
We recommend using
a set of standard prefixes to keep channel names consistent and descriptive. Here are some of our favorites:
help-
To ask questions or find information from other teams or departments. Examples: #help-benefits, #help-finance, #help-it
team-
For teams to coordinate work and activities. Examples: #team-design, #team-support, #team-sales
proj-
For cross-functional teams working together. Examples: #proj-redesign, # proj-office-move, # proj-expense-reports
announce-
For important announcements your team needs to know. Examples: #announce-sales, #announce-london, #announce-new-features
triage-
To triage issues or tasks in a streamlined manner. Examples: #triage-sales, #triage-help-center, #triage-website
event-
To plan and execute events, large and small. Examples: #event-board-mtg, #event-company-picnic, #event-hr-offsite
Tip: Prefixes can help organize your channel list if your sidebar is set to sort alphabetically.
Manage existing channels
Work is dynamic, and sometimes priorities shift. Here's how to keep your channels organized when things change:
What's next?
Set default channels for new members so they can access the most important information in your workspace from day one. If you're on a paid plan, you can
create user groups and set different default channels for each one. Let members know they can
star specific channels to keep those conversations above the fold in their app sidebar. Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!