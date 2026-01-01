To cut down on unnecessary back and forth over email with vendors and customers, work together in the same channels using Slack Connect.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to: Organize conversations in channels

Invite external people

Work together effectively in Slack

Unlock a badge: Continue this tutorial on Trailhead and level up with your new Slack productivity skills.



Create a channel

Channels keep conversations about projects and teams organized in Slack. They’re easy to create, and once they’re set up you can add anyone you’d like:

Click the plus button in the sidebar, then click Channel. Give the channel a name, then click Next. Choose a channel type (public or private), then click Create. Add people from your organization if you’re ready, or wait until later.



Invite your partners

Open the channel you’d like to invite people to. Click the cluster of profile pictures in the top right. Click Add people. Enter the email address or name of anyone from your partner organization you’d like to invite, then click Add. Select An external organization, then click Next. If you haven’t already given your partner a heads up about working together in Slack, add a note to accompany the email. Click Send Invitation.

You’ll receive a notification when your invitation has been accepted. Once at least one member of the other organization has joined your channel, they’ll be able to add other people from their workspace if permitted. Please note that admins can restrict who can invite external people to channels, so you may need to ask for their help if you don’t see this option.

Note: Slack Connect is available on paid plans. To try it out, upgrade your workspace.



Get to work

Once your partner accepts your invitation, you’ll have all of the tools for getting work done in Slack at your fingertips:

Share files and documents

Upload files directly, or create a canvas to collaborate on documents without leaving Slack.



Upload files directly, or create a canvas to collaborate on documents without leaving Slack. Talk live on a huddle

Anyone in the channel can start a huddle to meet live. You can use huddles to meet at a specific time, or start one on the fly to solve a problem or discuss an urgent issue.

Anyone in the channel can start a huddle to meet live. You can use huddles to meet at a specific time, or start one on the fly to solve a problem or discuss an urgent issue. Mention specific people

Get someone’s attention by mentioning them. They’ll be notified in Slack or by email (depending on the preferences they’ve set).



Tip: You're not limited to working with only one other company in Slack Connect — up to 250 separate organizations can work together in the same channel.

👏 Nicely done! You’re ready to collaborate with anyone outside of your own company, right in Slack. Check out our other tutorials for more details on having meetings and running projects.