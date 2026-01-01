With message activity, owners, admins and members with permission can see how many people have interacted with a given message in Slack. You can use message activity to measure the impact of announcements and internal communications campaigns for your organisation.

What to expect

You can view message activity for messages that have been sent in the last 12 months in channels with at least 50 members.

By default, owners and admins can view message activity for their workspace or Enterprise organisation. If they like, they can disable message activity for their organisation or assign the message activity manager system role to give certain members permission to use the feature.

Org owners and org admins can enable message activity in Slack Connect channels. Message activity is not available in Slack Connect channels or private channels on the Business+ subscription.



View message activity

You can view message data from the channel where the message was posted:

Hover over a message and click the three dots icon. Select View message activity. If you like, click the date ranges under Activity over time to adjust the graph.



Available message activity data

Message data Description Activity stats The number of members who have viewed, reacted to or clicked a message, and the number of times that a message was shared. Graph A visual representation of message views over time. Device summary A percentage breakdown of where members first viewed the message: in a browser, in the Slack desktop app or in the Slack mobile apps. Top replies A preview of the message’s threaded replies with the most reactions. This will only be visible when the message has at least one reply. Views by department* The number of viewers per department that viewed the message.

*This section will display only if your workspace or Enterprise Grid org syncs department profile fields to your identity provider or internal directories with SCIM provisioning.