Workspace administration
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With message activity, owners, admins and members with permission can see how many people have interacted with a given message in Slack. You can use message activity to measure the impact of announcements and internal communications campaigns for your organisation.
What to expect
View message activity
You can view message data from the channel where the message was posted:
Hover over a message and click the
three dots icon. Select
View message activity. If you like, click the date ranges under
Activity over time to adjust the graph.
Available message activity data
Message data
Description
Activity stats
The number of members who have viewed, reacted to or clicked a message, and the number of times that a message was shared.
Graph
A visual representation of message views over time.
Device summary
A percentage breakdown of where members first viewed the message: in a browser, in the Slack desktop app or in the Slack mobile apps.
Top replies
A preview of the message’s threaded replies with the most reactions. This will only be visible when the message has at least one reply.
Views by department*
The number of viewers per department that viewed the message.
*This section will display only if your workspace or Enterprise Grid org syncs department profile fields to your identity provider or internal directories with
SCIM provisioning.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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