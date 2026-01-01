Get a bird’s eye view of everything you need to start your day with Today, a personalised, AI-powered landing page. The Today view pulls together your upcoming meetings, important action items and team highlights all in one place so that you can dive into your day with clarity and focus.

Note: We aren't currently accepting new participants in the Today beta.



Tips for getting the most out of Today

Start your day here .

Today is designed to be the first thing that you see when you open Slack. Use it to orient yourself to what’s most important before reading through channels or Activity.

Today is designed to be the first thing that you see when you open Slack. Use it to orient yourself to what’s most important before reading through channels or Activity. Work through your To-dos section .

The AI-suggested tab shows you messages that may need your response (or that you may have missed). Tick off items as you go to keep things organised.

The tab shows you messages that may need your response (or that you may have missed). Tick off items as you go to keep things organised. Prep for your meetings .

Click Prep for meeting in the Agenda section to pull together key context and discussion topics before you jump into a video call or in-person meeting.

Click in the section to pull together key context and discussion topics before you jump into a video call or in-person meeting. Customise what you see .

If certain sections aren't useful for your role, hide them. Today works best when it's tailored to you.

If certain sections aren't useful for your role, hide them. Today works best when it's tailored to you. Give feedback.

The more you interact with Today, the better it gets at showing you what matters. Give a thumbs up to content that you want to see more of.



Components of your Today view

Today uses AI and machine learning to give you a curated overview of what’s happening with your team at the beginning of your workday or any time you need a reset.

A peek at your day

Every time you view Today, Slackbot provides a summary of focus areas based on activity in your workspace. Click the summary to ask Slackbot to go deeper. You'll get a more detailed explanation of potential pressing topics.



To-dos

To-dos shows you messages and tasks that need your attention. It’s organised into two tabs:

AI suggested

Items that Slackbot has identified as needing action, such as messages that you haven’t responded to or tasks assigned to you.

Items that Slackbot has identified as needing action, such as messages that you haven’t responded to or tasks assigned to you. To-dos

Your most recent saved messages and reminders from the To-dos tab.

Click the tick boxes next to AI-suggested To-dos to mark items complete as you work through them.



Highlights

This section curates and summarises important conversations that you may have missed. These unread messages are often from people or channels that you interact with often, but you can manually manage what appears here in your preferences. Click Mark read to mark those updates as read in Activity, then click Clear read messages to remove them from your Highlights section.



Agenda

If you connect your Google or Outlook calendar, you’ll see your schedule directly on Today. Your next upcoming event appears at the top, with a calendar view below showing what’s coming up next.

Click Prep for meeting to have Slackbot give you a pre-meeting rundown, complete with conversation summaries between you and other meeting attendees, action items and suggested topics for discussion.

If an event in your calendar contains a link to a video call, you’ll also see a Join button to hop right into the meeting.

Tip: Click the refresh icon in the top-right corner of Today to update the page with the most recent activity.



Settings and customisation

Today not only shows you what’s important so that you can start your day fully prepared, but it also can reflect your personal preferences and priorities.

Change what appears when you open Slack

Slack will launch on Today by default when you’ve been away for a while (like when you start a new workday) so that you can get the most important updates straight away. To turn this off:

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Tick or untick Show Today when you first open Slack.



Change Today’s position in the sidebar

By default, Today appears as the first item in your sidebar, and Home is the second. You can swap the order at any time.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Tick or untick First tab in the sidebar.



Manage your highlight sources

The Today view uses AI to surface conversations that are likely to be important to you. You can fine-tune the model by prioritising or hiding conversations for the highlights section. Add channels, DMs or apps to your Important conversations list to see more of them in Highlights. Remove them, or add them to your Hidden conversations list to see less of them.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Click Manage highlight sources. Search for and select a conversation that you want to prioritise or hide. Click the icon to deprioritise a conversation or click the icon to mark the conversation as important. If a conversation is already in your Important conversations or Hidden conversations, click the remove icon to take it off the list. Click Done.

Tip: If you use Custom sections, you can add all the conversations in that section to your Important conversations or Hidden conversations. Click Select from your channel list and choose Add section to next to the section that you want to manage.



Hide sections

If you don’t want a personalised section to appear on Today, you can remove it.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to the section you that want to hide. Click Hide section.



Restore hidden sections

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Under Hidden sections, untick the sections that you want to add back to your Today view.



Rearrange sections

You can change the order of your personalised sections to show what you want to see first.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three-dots icon next to the title of the section that you want to hide. Under Section location, choose either Move section up or Move section down.



Give feedback on AI content quality

Get better recommendations in the long term by providing feedback on what you see in Today.