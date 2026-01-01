Get a bird’s eye view of everything you need to start your day with Today, a personalized, AI-powered landing page. The Today view pulls together your upcoming meetings, important action items, and team highlights all in one place so you can dive into your day with clarity and focus.

Note: We aren't currently accepting new participants in the Today beta.



Tips for getting the most out of Today

Start your day here .

Today is designed to be the first thing you see when you open Slack. Use it to orient yourself to what’s most important before reading through channels or Activity.

Today is designed to be the first thing you see when you open Slack. Use it to orient yourself to what’s most important before reading through channels or Activity. Work through your To-dos section .

The AI Suggested tab shows you messages that may need your response (or that you may have missed). Check off items as you go to keep things organized.

The tab shows you messages that may need your response (or that you may have missed). Check off items as you go to keep things organized. Prep for your meetings .

Click Prep for Meeting in the Agenda section to pull together key context and discussion topics before you jump into a video call or in-person meeting.

Click in the section to pull together key context and discussion topics before you jump into a video call or in-person meeting. Customize what you see .

If certain sections aren't useful for your role, hide them. Today works best when it's tailored to you.

If certain sections aren't useful for your role, hide them. Today works best when it's tailored to you. Give feedback.

The more you interact with Today, the better it gets at showing you what matters. Give a thumbs up to content you want to see more of.



Components of your Today view

Today uses AI and machine learning to give you a curated overview of what’s happening with your team at the beginning of your workday or any time you need a reset.

A peek at your day

Every time you view Today, Slackbot provides a summary of focus areas based on activity in your workspace. Click the summary to ask Slackbot to go deeper. You'll get a more detailed explanation of potential top-of-mind topics.



To-dos

To-dos shows you messages and tasks that need your attention. It’s organized into two tabs:

AI suggested

Items Slackbot has identified as needing action, such as messages you haven’t responded to or tasks assigned to you.

Items Slackbot has identified as needing action, such as messages you haven’t responded to or tasks assigned to you. To-dos

Your most recent saved messages and reminders from the To-dos tab.

Click the checkboxes next to AI suggested to-dos to mark items complete as you work through them.



Highlights

This section curates and summarizes important conversations you may have missed. These unread messages are often from people or channels you interact with often, but you can manually manage what shows up here in your preferences. Click Mark Read to mark those updates as read in Activity, then click Clear read messages to remove them from your Highlights section.



Agenda

If you connect your Google or Outlook calendar, you’ll see your schedule right on Today. Your next upcoming event appears at the top, with a calendar view below showing what’s coming up next.

Click Prep for Meeting to have Slackbot give you a pre-meeting rundown, complete with conversation summaries between you and other meeting attendees, action items, and suggested topics for discussion.

If an event in your calendar contains a link to a video call, you’ll also see a Join button to hop right into the meeting.

Tip: Click the refresh icon in the top right corner of Today to update the page with the most recent activity.



Settings and customization

Today not only shows you what’s important so you can start your day fully prepared, but it also can reflect your personal preferences and priorities.

Change what shows when you open Slack

Slack will launch on Today by default when you’ve been away for a while (like when you start a new workday) so you can get the most important updates right away. To turn this off:

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Check or uncheck Show Today when you first open Slack.



Change Today's position in the sidebar

By default, Today appears as the first item in your sidebar, and Home is the second. You can swap the order any time.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Check or uncheck First tab in the sidebar.



Manage your highlight sources

The Today view uses AI to surface conversations that are likely important to you. You can finetune the model by prioritizing or hiding conversations for the Highlights section. Add channels, DMs, or apps to your Important conversations list to see more of them in Highlights. Remove them, or add them to your Hidden conversations list to see less of them.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the settings icon. Click Manage highlight sources. Search for and select a conversation you want to prioritize or hide. Click the icon to deprioritize a conversation or click the icon to mark the conversation as important. If a conversation is already in your Important conversations or Hidden conversations, click the remove icon to take it off the list. Click Done.

Tip: If you use custom sections, you can add all the conversations in that section to your Important conversations or Hidden conversations. Click Select from your channel list and choose Add section to next to the section you want to manage.



Hide sections

If you don’t want a personalized section to appear on Today, you can remove it.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to the section you want to hide. Click Hide section.



Restore hidden sections

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Under Hidden sections, uncheck the sections you want to add back to your Today view.



Rearrange sections

You can change the order of your personalized sections to show what you want to see first.

From your desktop, click Today in the sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to the title of the section you want to hide. Under Section location, choose either Move section up or Move section down.



Give feedback on AI content quality

Get better recommendations in the long term by providing feedback on what you see in Today.