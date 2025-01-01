Slack for Service Teams
Grow true customer loyalty and bring service teams together in Slack to deliver fast, accurate and personalized customer experiences
Unlock your service productivity potential
Slack enables your team to accelerate work, search and share knowledge, and connect and engage everyone.
Transform your customer experience with Slack for support teams
Learn how Slack acts as a support team for your support team by uniting your company’s experts at a single point of access
Drive growth and customer loyalty with Slack Connect
Move communication out of inboxes to help your company to close deals faster, retain customers and deliver best-in-class support
IDC: How Slack adds value for every department in your organisation
In this study, IDC measures the value of Slack across marketing, sales, HR, customer support and engineering.
Introducing Forrester’s new study: The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Service Teams
With Slack, organisations cut the cost of service tickets, boost revenue and improve employee satisfaction, according to the findings
Instantly collaborate with experts and enjoy a centralized knowledge base
Drive fast and accurate resolutions by immediately surfacing answers and bringing the right people together in Slack.
From days to minutes: How Multiplier disrupted customer service with Slack
SK C&C transforms the service paradigm to unlock productivity with Slack
SK C&C is receiving Slack’s Unlocking Productivity Award – South Korea for using the productivity platform to automate tasks and manage high-touch service operations
How SEEK uses Slack to scale its job-matching services worldwide
Slack is SEEK's solution for simplifying communication and turning a multinational workforce into a close-knit community.
Empower agents with knowledge from day one
With Slack, your agents can save valuable time and have more time to help customers.
Supercharge your support agents with Slack
Boost the usability of your existing tech stack while uniting your whole company around the customer experience
How Fastly uses Slack to wow enterprise customers
