Beyond hybrid work: From collaboration to communities

Collaborative technologies are essential to thriving in a hybrid work environment. These platforms provide crucial connections between customers, colleagues and partners both directly and across their business applications.

Our collaborative spaces need to transition to communities where real people can connect. The Conversational Enterprise is here, and now is the time to make sure your company is ahead of the curve.

In this webinar, IDC’s Research Director Wayne Kurtzmann and Slack’s Senior Director of Product Marketing Daniel Hansens discuss the latest IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications Vendor Assessment.” Learn about the challenges facing modern businesses and their latest strategies plus predictions for the future of work.

We also discuss why Slack has emerged as a leader, thanks to powerful app integrations, useful audio and video features, world-class security and compliance, and more.