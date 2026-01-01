Getting started with Slack for developer teams

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
- Developers
- Owners and admins
- Slack champions
- Slack users
- Technology professionals
- Users new to Slack
Slack is popular among developers for a reason: it makes their work simpler and more productive. They can choose whatever tools they like for deploys, testing, etc., and integrate them into Slack. This increases the value of their existing tech stack, and centralises team discussions.
Learn the basics and benefits of channel-based messaging and dev toolchain integrations for developers, whether you’re new to exploring Slack or advancing your skills!
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.