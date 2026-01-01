Unlock your service productivity potential

This webinar is best for:
- Customer support teams
Transform your service team with Slack and Service Cloud, make your agents more productive while solving issues faster, and grow customer loyalty.
You’ll learn how to empower your service teams and drive productivity with automation, white-glove service and swarming. This session includes a live demo of how to use Slack for service, real-life use cases, and strategies from our experts on how to get the most value from Slack and Service Cloud.
