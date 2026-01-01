With data loss prevention (DLP) for Slack, you can reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious or personally identifiable information in your Slack organisation. Slack DLP scans messages, text-based files and canvases sent by members of your organisation for content that violates rules that you create.

How it works

Org primary owners and members with the roles admin system role can assign the DLP admin system role to members.

DLP admins can create customised rules using PCRE (PHP) regex syntax, or choose from several preconfigured rules to scan for messages and files in Slack that may require administrative action.

Rules can be further customised to apply only in specific conversation types and workspaces in your Enterprise organisation.

DLP admins will receive a daily summary of rule violations and can take action on messages and files from the DLP dashboard.

Note: While DLP scans most content in Slack, certain types of data aren't scanned at this time.

Create DLP rules

You can write your own custom rules or choose from several preconfigured rules to scan Slack for data such as credit card numbers, API tokens or personally identifiable information. When creating a rule, DLP admins can choose to take one of the following actions when a rule is violated:

Display DLP dashboard alert only

Show a warning to members who violate a DLP rule*

Hide (or ‘tombstone’) messages or files until they can be reviewed

* Member warnings can’t be displayed on canvases or snippets that violate a DLP rule.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left sidebar, then choose Data loss prevention. Click Create rule in the top-right corner. Under Rule name, choose a name for your rule. Select an option from the drop-down menu to choose a preconfigured rule or click Use custom regular expression and enter a regex string that you’d like to track. Select an Action to take and (if applicable) customise the text that appears when your rule is violated, then click Next. Choose whether your rule applies to Slack Connect conversations, specific workspaces and specific conversation types in your grid org. Click Save rule to finish.



Types of preconfigured rules

Slack DLP comes with a library of built-in detection rules organised into three categories:

Credit card numbers

Credit card rules match each major network's published number format and validate every match to confirm that it's a real card number

Credit card rules match each major network's published number format and validate every match to confirm that it's a real card number National identifiers

National identifier rules cover several common government-issued IDs. Where an identifier includes a check digit, the rule validates it as an added filter.

National identifier rules cover several common government-issued IDs. Where an identifier includes a check digit, the rule validates it as an added filter. Secrets (APIs and tokens)

Secret and API key rules match the format of major cloud and SaaS providers like AWS, GitHub, Stripe and more.

Note: Preconfigured DLP rules have been developed by Slack using algorithms based on industry best practices. Please note that preconfigured rules may not detect all targeted data, and conversely, that they may detect false positives.



Manage DLP rules

You can edit a DLP rule to change it or deactivate a rule you no longer need.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left sidebar, then choose Data loss prevention. Under the Rules tab, click the three dots icon next to the rule that you'd like to change. Choose Edit or Deactivate and follow the prompts. Click Save rule or Deactivate to finish.



Manage DLP rule violations

When a member of your organisation sends a message that violates a DLP rule, you’ll see an alert in the Slack DLP dashboard. From the dashboard, you can then archive the alert, delete the message or restore the message (if it was hidden). Remember that alerts expire after 90 days and will be removed from the DLP dashboard.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left sidebar, then choose Data loss prevention. Under the Alerts tab, click a flagged message, then select an action. To manage violations in bulk, tick the box next to as many flagged messages as you like, then select an action at the top of the table.

Note: People are notified if their flagged messages or files are deleted.



Unsupported content types

The following content types are not scanned by DLP: