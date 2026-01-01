By default, members can upload files and share canvases and lists in Slack Connect channels and DMs. If they’d like, owners and admins can manage these permissions.

Manage file uploads for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can decide whether members can upload files to Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to File uploads for Slack Connect, click Expand. Tick or untick the box to manage file uploads. Click Save. Org owners and admins can decide if members can upload files to Slack Connect conversations. They can also set specific file upload permissions per external organisation.

Manage file uploads for your organisation From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to File uploads, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable. Click Save setting.

Manage file uploads per external organisation From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools and settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organisation that you’d like to customise, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click File uploads in the sidebar, then select Customise for [organisation name]. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save change.

Manage canvas sharing for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can decide whether members can share canvases in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Canvases in Slack Connect, click Expand. Tick or untick the box to manage canvas sharing. Click Save. Org owners and org admins can decide whether members can share canvases in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Canvases, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable. Click Save setting.

Manage list sharing for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can decide if members can share lists in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Lists in Slack Connect, click Expand. Tick or untick the box to manage list sharing. Click Save. Org owners and org admins can decide if members can share lists in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Lists, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable. Click Save setting.