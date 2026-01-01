By default, members can upload files and share canvases and lists in Slack Connect channels and DMs. If they'd like, owners and admins can manage these permissions.

Manage file uploads for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners can decide if members can upload files to Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to File uploads for Slack Connect, click Expand. Check or uncheck the box to manage file uploads. Click Save. Org Owners and Admins can decide if members can upload files to Slack Connect conversations. They can also set specific file upload permissions per external organization.

Manage file uploads for your organization From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to File uploads, click Edit. Check or uncheck the box next to Enable. Click Save Setting.

Manage file uploads per external organization From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organization you’d like to customize, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click File uploads in the sidebar, then select Customize for [organization name]. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save Change.

Manage canvas sharing for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners can decide if members can share canvases in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Canvases in Slack Connect, click Expand. Check or uncheck the box to manage canvas sharing. Click Save. Org Owners and Org Admins can decide if members can share canvases in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Canvases, click Edit. Check or uncheck the box next to Enable. Click Save Setting.

Manage list sharing for Slack Connect

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners can decide if members can share lists in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Lists in Slack Connect, click Expand. Check or uncheck the box to manage list sharing. Click Save. Org Owners and Org Admins can decide if members can share lists in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Lists, click Edit. Check or uncheck the box next to Enable. Click Save Setting.