What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to add workflows to a canvas so your teammates can easily find and use them.



Anyone that the canvas is shared with can use the embedded workflows to submit information, create requests and more.



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Go for it!

From your desktop, click Agents & tools. Click All workflows. Hover over the workflow that you want to add to a canvas and click the three dots icon. Select Copy workflow link. Open a canvas and paste the workflow link. Choose Paste as card so the workflow displays as an easy-to-use button.



Here’s an example of what this could look like:

Tip: If you’re new to workflows, we recommend visiting our tutorial to learn about workflows and ways to use them.