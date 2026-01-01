Help your colleagues learn more about you by completing your profile. As you fill out your profile, don't forget to upload a profile photo. Your photo makes it easier for your colleagues to know who you are in Slack. People can add the following to their profile:

Full name

Display name

Title

Pronouns Name recording

Name pronunciation

Phone number

Time zone

Note: By default, the pronoun field is hidden in Slack profiles. If you can't see this option, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Update your profile

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Profile. Click Edit. Edit your profile, then click on Save changes. Tip: From your profile, click View as to preview how your profile appears to colleagues and external people using Slack Connect. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap View profile. Tap Edit profile. Edit your profile, then tap Save. Note: If your workspace has customised profile fields, bear in mind that it's not possible to edit them from the Slack mobile apps.

Note: Profile fields with a lock icon can only be edited by an owner or admin. If you need to edit a locked profile field, find an owner or admin to ask for help.