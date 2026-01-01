Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
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Help your colleagues learn more about you by completing your profile. As you fill out your profile, don't forget to
upload a profile photo. Your photo makes it easier for your colleagues to know who you are in Slack. People can add the following to their profile:
Name recording
Name pronunciation
Phone number
Time zone
Note: By default, the pronoun field is hidden in Slack profiles. If you can't see this option, find an owner or admin to ask for help.
Update your profile
Desktop
Mobile
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select
Profile. Click
Edit. Edit your profile, then click on
Save changes.
Tip: From your profile, click View as to preview how your profile appears to colleagues and external people using Slack Connect .
Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
Tap
View profile. Tap
Edit profile. Edit your profile, then tap
Save.
Note: If your workspace has customised profile fields, bear in mind that it's not possible to edit them from the Slack mobile apps. Note: Profile fields with a lock icon can only be edited by an owner or admin. If you need to edit a locked profile field, find an owner or admin to ask for help. Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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