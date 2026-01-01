Owners and admins can manage what information outside organizations can see when viewing member profiles in Slack Connect channels and DMs. There are two options to choose from:

Basic details (default)

Name and profile photo

(default) Name and profile photo Standard work details

Name, profile photo, title, status, local time, pronouns, and whether notifications have been paused with Do Not Disturb



Manage profile visibility

Pro plan Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners can decide what profile information outside organizations can see in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Slack Connect Member Profiles, click Expand. Select an option. Click Save. Workspace Owners can decide what profile information outside organizations can see in Slack Connect conversations. They can also set a specific setting per organization.

Adjust profile visibility for Slack Connect From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Slack Connect Member Profiles, click Expand. Select an option. Click Save.

Adjust profile visibility per external organization From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Slack Connect. Next to the organization you’d like to customize, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click Profiles in the sidebar, then select Customize for [organization name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then save your changes. Org Owners and Org Admins can decide what profile information outside organizations can see in Slack Connect conversations. They can also set a specific setting per organization.

Adjust profile visibility for Slack Connect From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Member profiles, click Edit. Select an option, then c lick Save.

Adjust profile visibility per external organization From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organization you’d like to customize, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click Profiles in the sidebar, then select Customize for [organization name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save Change.