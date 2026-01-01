Owners and admins can manage what information outside organisations can see when viewing member profiles in Slack Connect channels and DMs. There are two options to choose from:

Basic details (default)

Name and profile photo

(default) Name and profile photo Standard work details

Name, profile photo, title, status, local time, pronouns and whether notifications have been paused with Do Not Disturb



Manage profile visibility

Pro subscription Business+ subscription Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can decide what profile information external organisations can see in Slack Connect conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Slack Connect member profiles, click Expand. Select an option. Click on Save. Workspace owners can decide what profile information external organisations can see in Slack Connect conversations. They can also set a specific setting per organisation.

Adjust profile visibility for Slack Connect From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Slack Connect member profiles, click Expand. Select an option. Click on Save.

Adjust profile visibility per external organisation From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Slack Connect. Next to the organisation that you’d like to customise, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click Profiles in the sidebar, then select Customise for [organisation name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then save your changes. Org owners and org admins can decide what profile information outside organisations can see in Slack Connect conversations. They can also set a specific setting per organisation.

Adjust profile visibility for Slack Connect From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Member profiles, click Edit. Select an option, then c lick Save.

Adjust profile visibility per external organisation From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organisation that you’d like to customise, click the

three dots icon, then select Universal. Click Profiles in the sidebar, then select Customise for [organisation name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save Change.