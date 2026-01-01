If you’re having trouble connecting to Slack on the desktop app or in a browser, learn more about connection issues and how to troubleshoot.

Tip: If you’re an IT or a network admin, learn how to manage connection issues for your network.

Common issues

Issue Error message Connectivity failure Slack cannot connect. Loading trouble For some reason, Slack couldn’t load. Server error Sorry! Something went wrong, but we’re looking into it. WebSocket trouble Last updated less than a minute ago… (error will appear in a grey banner) Browser errors You'll see an error message in the browser that you’re using to access Slack.

Connectivity failure

The issue

When the Slack desktop app cannot connect, it may be because the settings for your network or any security devices (such as a proxy, firewall, antivirus software or VPN) are interfering.

Steps to troubleshoot

Step 1: Clear the cache and restart Slack

Click Restart Slack below the error message.

Step 2: Collect and send us your net logs

If you’re still having trouble, collect your net logs on the Slack desktop app and send them to us so that we can investigate further. To collect net logs, click on the Download logs button below the error message or use the steps below.

Open the Slack desktop app, then click Help in your computer's top menu bar. (If you’re on Windows 10, click the ☰ three lines icon in the top left of the Slack app.) Select Troubleshooting, then click on Restart and collect net logs. The app will restart. Once it does, you’ll see a pop-up window with the message Your log is in progress. Use Slack as you usually would. When the issue occurs, go back to the pop-up window and click Stop logging. Locate the zip file in the Downloads folder on your computer. Send us a note with the file attached.



Loading trouble

The issue

Slack is having trouble loading on the desktop app or in a browser. When this happens, browser extensions or a security device may be interfering, or there could be an issue on Slack’s end.

Steps to troubleshoot

Step 1: Clear your cache

Desktop Browser Open the Slack desktop app, then click Help in your computer's top menu bar. (If you’re on Windows 10, click the ☰ three lines icon in the top left of the Slack app.) Select Troubleshooting. Click Clear cache and restart. Clear your web browser's cache. These steps will vary depending on which browser you're using. Open Slack in a private or Incognito window. If you can connect to Slack, the issue may be due to a browser extension. Disable any browser extensions to see if this allows Slack to load in a normal browser window.



Step 2: Run the Slack connection test

Visit slack.com/help/test to check your connection to Slack. If there are any errors, contact your network administrator.



Step 3: Collect and send us your net logs

If you’re still having trouble, collect and send us your net logs so that we can investigate further. You can collect net logs from either the desktop app or Google Chrome, depending on which you’re using when the issue occurs. If you’re having trouble with both the desktop app and browser, use the steps below for the desktop app.

Desktop app Google Chrome Open the Slack desktop app, then click Help in your computer's top menu bar. (If you’re on Windows 10, click the ☰ three lines icon in the top left of the Slack app.) Select Troubleshooting, then click on Restart and collect net logs. The app will restart. Once it does, you’ll see a pop-up window with the message Your log is in progress. Use Slack as you usually would. When the issue occurs, go back to the pop-up window and click Stop logging. Locate the zip file in the Downloads folder on your computer. Send us a note with the file attached. Open Google Chrome and go to the following link: chrome://net-export/. Click Start logging to disk. Save the file as slackNetlog. Open a new tab in Google Chrome, then open your Slack workspace. Use Slack as you usually would. When the issue occurs, go back to the chrome://net-export/ tab, and click Stop logging. Locate the slackNetlog file in the Downloads folder on your computer. Send us a note with the file attached.

Note: If you're using a browser that isn’t Google Chrome, send us a note and we'll help you troubleshoot further.

Server error

The issue

An error with Slack’s server may be preventing the desktop app or browser from connecting and loading.

Steps to troubleshoot

Step 1: Reload Slack

Open Slack from the desktop app or in a browser. Use ⌘R (Mac) or CtrlR (Windows/Linux).



Step 2: Contact us

If you’re still having trouble, visit the Slack status site to see whether there are any issues that we’re currently working to resolve. If that’s not the case, get in touch with us and we’ll help you to troubleshoot further.

WebSocket trouble

The issue

When Slack is having trouble maintaining WebSocket connections on the desktop app or in a browser, you won’t automatically receive any new messages from your channels or direct messages (DMs).

Steps to troubleshoot

Step 1: Contact your network administrator

Get in touch with your network administrator to ensure that WebSocket connections are supported. In addition, ask them to inspect any connection attempts to the following domains:

wss-primary.slack.com

wss-backup.slack.com

wss-mobile.slack.com



Step 2: Collect and send us your net logs

If you’re still having trouble, collect and send us your net logs so that we can investigate further. You can collect net logs from either the desktop app or Google Chrome, depending on which you’re using when the issue occurs. If you’re having trouble with both the desktop app and browser, use the steps below for the desktop app.

Desktop app Google Chrome Open the Slack desktop, then click Help in your computer's top menu bar. (If you’re on Windows 10, click the ☰ three lines icon in the top left of the Slack app.) Select Troubleshooting, then click on Restart and collect net logs. The app will restart. Once it does, you’ll see a pop-up window with the message Your log is in progress. Use Slack as you usually would. When the issue occurs, go back to the pop-up window and click Stop logging. Locate the zip file in the Downloads folder on your computer. Send us a note with the file attached. Open Google Chrome and go to the following link: chrome://net-export/. Click Start logging to disk. Save the file as slackNetlog. Open a new tab in Google Chrome, then open your Slack workspace. Use Slack as you usually would. When the issue occurs, go back to the chrome://net-export/ tab, and click Stop logging. Locate the slackNetlog file in the Downloads folder on your computer. Send us a note with the file attached.

Note: If you're using a browser that isn’t Google Chrome, send us a note, and we'll help you troubleshoot further.

Browser errors

The issue

You’re seeing an error with the browser that you’re using to access Slack. Here’s an example from Google Chrome:

Steps to troubleshoot