This article is for IT or network administrators in charge of managing an organization’s network. If you ever need a hand with troubleshooting connection issues, we're here to help.

If you’re not a network admin, check out our guide for troubleshooting Slack’s most common connection issues.

Desktop app

Older versions of the Slack desktop app can result in connection issues and even broken features.

Be sure the desktop app is up-to-date. If you have Slack deployed on multiple Windows machines across your org, you can have the app automatically update via MSI installer .

Review the system requirements to run the desktop app.

Network settings

Slack must have a persistent connection between our messaging server and members’ apps or browsers. To do so, Slack uses WebSockets over port 443.

Proxies and firewalls can sometimes interrupt this connection. If someone using Slack can’t connect from a specific location, or if there’s a WebSocket failure in our Slack connection test, you’ll need to adjust your proxy or firewall to keep the connection to Slack open. Here’s how:

Visit https://my.slack.com/help/urls and add all specified URLs to your allowlist. If your environment requires access to multiple workspaces and/or orgs, visit that page from each workspace and/or org.

Check if your proxy is running SSL decryption. If it is, the proxy must either support WebSockets, or you’ll need to exempt the following domains: wss-primary.slack.com wss-backup.slack.com wss-mobile.slack.com

Network administrators can restrict access to specific Slack workspaces using proxy header injection on their network. The header injection solution has the same network requirements as above.



Network environment

Certain software, security settings, and firewalls can interfere with Slack connections:

Software Avira Browser Safety

Browser Guard

Pokki

Smart Panel

Spyware and adware

Visual Discovery by Superfish Antivirus or ad-blocking software Avast

McAfee

Norton

AVG

AdBlock Plus

Temporarily turning off your antivirus or ad-blocking software may help you troubleshoot your connection issue. If this fixes the issue, check to make sure that Slack is allowed by that software.

Still having trouble? If you’re unable to resolve your connection issue, get in touch and include a Net Log if possible.



Check connections

Sign in to your Slack workspace. Visit https://my.slack.com/help/test to check your network's connection to Slack. Under the WebSockets section, note the results for WebSocket (Flannel [Primary]) and WebSocket (Flannel [Backup]).



• A successful test will show the checked circle icon.

• A failed test will show the warning icon.