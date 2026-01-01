Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Manage Slack connection issues This article is for IT or network administrators in charge of managing an organization’s network. If you ever need a hand with troubleshooting connection issues, we're here to help . If you’re not a network admin, check out our guide for troubleshooting Slack’s most common connection issues .
Desktop app Older versions of the Slack desktop app can result in connection issues and even broken features.
Network settings Slack must have a persistent connection between our messaging server and members’ apps or browsers. To do so, Slack uses WebSockets over port 443. Proxies and firewalls can sometimes interrupt this connection. If someone using Slack can’t connect from a specific location, or if there’s a WebSocket failure in our Slack connection test , you’ll need to adjust your proxy or firewall to keep the connection to Slack open. Here’s how:
Visit https://my.slack.com/help/urls and add all specified URLs to your allowlist. If your environment requires access to multiple workspaces and/or orgs, visit that page from each workspace and/or org.
Check if your proxy is running SSL decryption. If it is, the proxy must either support WebSockets, or you’ll need to exempt the following domains: wss-primary.slack.com wss-backup.slack.com wss-mobile.slack.com Network administrators can restrict access to specific Slack workspaces using proxy header injection on their network. The header injection solution has the same network requirements as above.
Network environment Certain software, security settings, and firewalls can interfere with Slack connections:
Software
Avira Browser Safety
Browser Guard
Pokki
Smart Panel
Spyware and adware
Visual Discovery by Superfish
Antivirus or ad-blocking software
Avast
McAfee
Norton
AVG
AdBlock Plus
Temporarily turning off your antivirus or ad-blocking software may help you troubleshoot your connection issue. If this fixes the issue,
check to make sure that Slack is allowed by that software. Still having trouble? If you’re unable to resolve your connection issue, get in touch and include a Net Log if possible.
Check connections
Sign in to your Slack workspace.
Visit
https://my.slack.com/help/test to check your network's connection to Slack. Under the
WebSockets section, note the results for WebSocket (Flannel [Primary]) and WebSocket (Flannel [Backup]). • A successful test will show the checked circle icon. • A failed test will show the warning icon.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace Owners and Admins
Available on
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