Workspace administration
Want to learn more about setting up your team? Look no further!
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Upgrade your free workspace to a paid subscription
With a
paid subscription, you can access more Slack features and remove usage limits. Watch our video to learn more, then use the steps below to upgrade your workspace. VIDEO
Upgrade a workspace
By default, any member can upgrade a free workspace to a paid subscription, but
workspace owners can restrict this. Workspace owners, and any member that upgrades a workspace, will be able to manage billing and subscription details.
Pay by credit card
Pay by bank transfer
When you upgrade, you’ll be billed for the number of active users in your workspace.
Visit
https://my.slack.com/plans to review subscriptions and pricing details. To select a subscription, click
Upgrade now. Enter your organisation info and credit card details.
Select
Review order. When you’re ready, select
Purchase.
To upgrade and pay by self-serve bank transfer, you must select an annual payment schedule and
meet certain workspace requirements. Slack's bank details will be listed on your invoice, and payment is due within 30 days via ACH, check or bank transfer. We can’t complete vendor or payment forms, upload invoices to portals or make manual revisions.
To upgrade and pay by self-serve bank transfer, you must select an annual payment schedule and
meet certain workspace requirements. Slack's bank details will be listed on your invoice, and payment is due within 30 days via wire transfer. We can’t complete vendor or payment forms, upload invoices to portals or make manual revisions.
Visit
https://my.slack.com/plans to review subscriptions and pricing details. To select a subscription, click
Upgrade now. Below the subscription name in the top right, select
Billed yearly. Add your company information.
Select the
Pay by invoice tab, then enter the number of members that you’d like to pay for. This number must include all of your active members. Below
Also send a receipt to, enter additional payment contacts. You can also fill in a purchase order number if you like. Click
Review order, then Purchase to finish.
Note: Remember that you’ll be charged a remittance fee when paying by bank transfer. Note: If usage grows beyond what you initially planned for, you’ll receive quarterly invoice reconciliations whenever your balance reaches $1,000 USD. Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.