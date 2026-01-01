Pay by credit card

Pay by bank transfer

When you upgrade, you’ll be billed for the number of active users in your workspace.

To upgrade and pay by self-serve bank transfer, you must select an annual payment schedule and meet certain workspace requirements. Slack's bank details will be listed on your invoice, and payment is due within 30 days via ACH, check or bank transfer. We can’t complete vendor or payment forms, upload invoices to portals or make manual revisions.

To upgrade and pay by self-serve bank transfer, you must select an annual payment schedule and meet certain workspace requirements. Slack's bank details will be listed on your invoice, and payment is due within 30 days via wire transfer. We can’t complete vendor or payment forms, upload invoices to portals or make manual revisions.

Visit https://my.slack.com/plans to review subscriptions and pricing details. To select a subscription, click Upgrade now. Below the subscription name in the top right, select Billed yearly. Add your company information. Select the Pay by invoice tab, then enter the number of members that you’d like to pay for. This number must include all of your active members. Below Also send a receipt to, enter additional payment contacts. You can also fill in a purchase order number if you like. Click Review order, then Purchase to finish.



Note: Remember that you’ll be charged a remittance fee when paying by bank transfer.

Note: If usage grows beyond what you initially planned for, you’ll receive quarterly invoice reconciliations whenever your balance reaches $1,000 USD.