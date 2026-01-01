Members of your Enterprise organisation can flag messages and profile content for admins to review. Org owners and any content admins that they’ve assigned can view the details of flagged content, decide how to manage it and see a historical record of flagged content from the admin dashboard.



Manage flagged content settings

Org owners can manage multiple settings for flagged content. Follow the steps to access these settings, and read on for more details about the available options.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Settings, then click Organisation settings. Next to Flagged content review, click Edit. Tick or untick settings to enable or disable them, then click Save.



Enable or disable flagged content

If your Enterprise organisation doesn’t use Enterprise Key Management (EKM), you can enable or disable content flagging. Bear in mind that flagged content is automatically enabled for customers using EKM and can’t be disabled.

Content types

You can choose which types of content your members can flag:

Messages

When a member flags a message for review, reviewers can dismiss the report or hide the content. If a flagged message has been edited by its author, we’ll show reviewers all previous versions of the message.

When a member flags a message for review, reviewers can dismiss the report or hide the content. If a flagged message has been edited by its author, we’ll show reviewers all previous versions of the message. Profile content

When a member flags profile content for review, reviewers can dismiss the report, hide the profile content or replace it. If profile content has been edited by its author, we’ll show content admins the version from the time it was flagged.

Additional settings

You can choose to enable or disable these additional options for flagging content:

Include a link to my organisation’s policy or other resource when members flag a message

When you add a link to a policy, members who flag a message in Slack can optionally review your organisation’s policies before submitting the message for review.

When you add a link to a policy, members who flag a message in Slack can optionally review your organisation’s policies before submitting the message for review. Require content admins to add a note when hiding, updating or dismissing flagged content

Notes will appear in the History tab alongside the decision, and can only be viewed by org owners and content admins.

Notes will appear in the History tab alongside the decision, and can only be viewed by org owners and content admins. Allow content admins to restore hidden messages

If a flagged message is hidden, content admins can restore it to make it visible again, along with any attached files. Once a message is restored, it can’t be hidden again without being re-flagged.

Tip: When including a link to a policy, make sure that your members have permission to view the content. Try linking to a canvas so members can view policy info or other resources without leaving Slack.



Notification settings

Choose who receives a notification when content is flagged, assigned or reviewed:

Content admins when content is flagged

The content admins that you specify will receive a notification from Slack when content is flagged for review.

The content admins that you specify will receive a notification from Slack when content is flagged for review. Content admins when they are assigned a flag for review

When you assign a flagged content report for review, the assignee will receive a notification from Slack to let them know.

When you assign a flagged content report for review, the assignee will receive a notification from Slack to let them know. Member who flagged content when a content admin hides the message or dismisses the flag

The person who flagged the content will receive a notification from Slack when their submission is reviewed.

The person who flagged the content will receive a notification from Slack when their submission is reviewed. Content author when a content admin hides the flagged content

The person who wrote the message or owns the profile that was flagged will receive a notification from Slack if their content is hidden or updated.



Review flagged content

From the admin dashboard, you can view details about the content that your members have flagged and decide how to manage it.

Review flagged messages

Review flagged messages and decide whether to dismiss or hide them. You’ll be able to view all edits that an author has made to a flagged message and all other messages in a flagged thread (even for private conversations), but you can only take action on the current version of the content. If enabled, you can also restore hidden messages.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then click Flagged content. Click the message preview in the Content column to view details of the flagged content. Below are the available actions:



• To dismiss or hide a message, select Manage in the top right-hand corner.

• To claim or assign the flagged content, click Assignee and select a name from the drop-down menu.

• To add a comment, use the text field under Comments. Comments are only visible to org owners and content admins.

• To restore a message, select Restore this message in the top right-hand corner.

Note: Members can flag messages from external people in Slack Connect conversations if the external organisation has content flagging enabled. Flagged messages will be sent to the author’s organisation for review.



Review flagged conversation details

In addition to messages and profile info, members can also flag details about a channel or DM, including its name, topic or description. These flagged items will appear in the same flagged content list as messages and profile details. When you review the content, you can dismiss the flag, rename the conversation or remove the topic or description.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then click Flagged content. Click the Filter icon in the top-right corner, then select Channel name, Channel description or Topic. Click the flagged item in the Content column to view details, then click Manage in the top-right corner.



• To dismiss, replace or hide content, select Manage in the top right.

• To add a comment, use the text field under Comments. Comments are only visible to org owners and content admins.



Review flagged profile content

When members flag profile content, they can specify what needs review: the profile photo, status, full name or display name. When you review flagged profile content, you can dismiss the report, replace the full name or display name, or hide the profile photo or status. If someone edits their profile after it was flagged, you’ll be able to view the content as it was when it was flagged, but you can only take action on the current version.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then click Flagged content. Click the Filter icon in the top right-hand corner, then select Profile. Click the user’s name in the Content column to view details of the flagged profile, then click Manage in the top right-hand corner.



• To dismiss, replace or hide content, select Manage in the top right-hand corner.

• To add a comment, use the text field under Comments. Comments are only visible to org owners and content admins.

Note: At this time, you can only flag profile content for members of your own organisation.



View flagged content history

You can revisit previously-flagged content to see details such as the date it was flagged, who reviewed it and how it was managed.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then click Flagged content. Select the History tab at the top of the dashboard. Review the content in the dashboard, or click the message preview or name in the Content column to view additional details.



Export flagged content

You can export your organisation’s flagged content data to a CSV file. Exports will contain the details of each flagged content submission, including a link to the message and its review status at the time of the export.

From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then click Flagged content. To export all pending flagged content submissions and flagged message history, click Export all data in the top right-hand corner. To export Choose an export option below. You’ll get a message from Slack with a link to the file when it’s ready.



• Select Export all data in the top right-hand corner to export all content pending review and all flagged content history.

• Select the Flagged content tab, then Export flagged content to export content pending review.

• Select the History tab, then Export history to export flagged content history.