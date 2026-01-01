Over the years, we’ve changed our subscriptions and features to maintain the quality of Slack for our customers. As our customer base has continued to grow, so has our mission to make Slack a tool for businesses doing their best work.

We will be reducing our data storage offering for the free version of Slack. Starting 26th August 2024, we'll begin deleting messages and files that are more than one year old from free workspaces on a rolling basis.

Changes for free workspaces

Slack will no longer keep messages and files for the lifetime of your free workspace. Starting 26th August 2024, Customer Data – such as messages and file history – older than one year may be deleted on a rolling basis from workspaces on the free subscription, following the terms described in the Main Services Agreement and Trust and Compliance Documentation.

If you choose to remain on a free workspace, you’ll have full access to the past 90 days of message and file history, and the remaining 275 days will become available should you upgrade to a paid subscription. If you decide to upgrade, we’ll store messages and files based on your chosen retention period, with an option to keep all history.

FAQ

When will my message and file history be deleted?

We’ll begin deleting any messages and files in your workspace older than one year on 26th August 2024. Going forwards, this workspace data will be deleted on a continuous basis once it’s more than a year old.

Can I avoid losing my message and file history?

Existing free workspaces that upgrade to a paid subscription before 26th August 2024 won’t be affected.

My messages and files were deleted. Can they be recovered?

It will not be possible to restore messages and files once deletion occurs.

Can I export my workspace data?

Workspaces on the free version of Slack can export data. Visit Guide to Slack import and export tools for more details.

Will there be any changes to the 90-day message and file history access?

No. Workspaces on the free version of Slack will continue to have full access to the past 90 days of message and file history. To access message and file history beyond the 90-day limit, you’ll need to upgrade your workspace.

I downgraded from a paid subscription – what will happen to my canvases and lists?

When you downgrade, your canvases become read only and subject to the 90-day limit. After a year, all canvas content will be deleted. Lists will not be visible when you downgrade to a free subscription, but are stored should you decide to upgrade. After a year, list content is deleted and will not be restored if you upgrade.

Will there be any changes to message retention settings?

On the free version of Slack, you’ll have the option to choose whether messages and files (including canvases and lists) are deleted after 90 days or whether messages and files are kept for a year. You will no longer have the option to keep messages or files for the lifetime of your workspace. If you work in Slack Connect channels with an Enterprise organisation, messages and files in those channels will not be deleted if you set a one-year retention policy.

My workspace is part of the Slack for Charities programme. Will I be affected?

The Slack for Charities discount offers eligible workspaces a free or discounted upgrade to our Pro, Business+ or Enterprise subscriptions. As long as you remain on one of our paid subscriptions, your message and file history won’t be affected.

I’m currently on a trial. What happens when my trial ends?

If you choose not to upgrade to a paid subscription once your trial ends, the data in your workspace will be subject to our message and file deletion policy for free workspaces. If you upgrade your workspace when your trial ends, message and file history older than a year won’t be affected.

What subscriptions and features does Slack offer?

Visit our Pricing page to learn more about our subscriptions and compare available features.