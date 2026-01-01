Delegate the responsibility of taking notes during a huddle to AI so your team can focus on the conversation. When AI notes are on, Slack will use your real-time conversation and messages in the huddle thread to capture key points and action items in a canvas.



What to expect

By default, someone in a huddle needs to turn AI notes on. However, members can choose to start AI notes automatically for all huddles in certain channels.

Everyone in the huddle will be notified when notes are started, stopped or cancelled.

After the huddle, your notes (including a list of people in the huddle, topics discussed, action items and more) will be shared in a canvas in the huddle thread.

Anyone in the channel or direct message (DM) where the huddle took place can view the notes, which can be shared just like any canvas. If permitted by your admins, a huddle transcript is embedded in the notes canvas, but won’t appear in search results.

It’s not possible to use AI notes in huddles with external people or guests.



Start AI notes

Desktop Mobile From your huddle, click AI notes: Off in the top left-hand corner. Click Start AI notes, then click Start. From your huddle, tap the three dots icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap Start AI notes, then tap Start notes. A banner will display confirming that AI notes have been turned on.



Stop or cancel AI notes

Anyone in a huddle can stop, resume or cancel AI notes at any time to control what’s transcribed and included in the notes canvas.

Desktop Mobile From your huddle, click AI notes: On, then click Stop AI notes to pause or Resume AI notes to restart. To turn AI notes off completely, click Delete AI notes. Then, click Delete and cancel to confirm. From your huddle, tap the three dots icon on the AI notes banner. Tap Stop transcription to pause or Resume transcription to restart. To turn AI notes off completely, tap Delete transcript. Then, tap Delete and cancel to confirm.



Turn on automatic huddle notes for a channel

Any member in a channel can choose to have AI notes start automatically in that channel. If you can’t see this option, find an owner or admin to ask for help, as they may have chosen to restrict access to this feature.

Turn notes on

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name, then click Settings. Next to Always start AI notes, click Edit. Tick the box next to Start AI notes automatically for every huddle in #channel-name. Click on Save.



Turn notes off

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name, then click Settings. Next to AI huddle notes, click Edit. Untick the box next to Start AI notes automatically for every huddle in #channel-name.