Slack Connect allows you to work with people outside your organisation in channels and direct messages (DMs). When you’d like to connect the people across the organisations that you work with, you can securely share certain contact information from their Slack profile, making it easy for them to get in touch and start working together.

What to expect

You can share someone’s contact info if you’re from the same company or if you work together in a Slack Connect channel or DM.

Contact information includes someone's full name, display name , profile picture, email address (depending on their Slack settings) and company name – some of the basic elements that you can see in their Slack profile. You won’t be able to share someone’s contact info if they’ve adjusted their contact sharing preferences .



To share someone's contact info, you must be using a paid Slack subscription , but the person you're sharing contact info with can be using any subscription. People will see that you've shared their info if they receive an invitation to connect.



Share someone’s contact info

From your desktop, hover over More.

Select External connections, then type the name of the person whose contact info you'd like to share. Click the person's name in the results to open their profile. From the person's profile, click the three dots icon, then select Share contact. Search for the channel or person that you'd like to share contact info with, then click Share.

Note: When you share someone's contact information, they can ignore or block any invitations from people that they don't want to connect with.



Working with contact info

Here are the options that people will see when they hover over the contact info that you've shared:

Send a message

Click Message to start a DM conversation.

Click to start a DM conversation. Share contact info

Share this person’s contact info if someone else would benefit from getting in touch with them.

Note: Depending on each organisation's Slack settings, people who are introduced may not be able to message each other in Slack.