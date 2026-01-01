By default, people from your organization and anyone you work with in Slack Connect channels and direct messages (DMs) can share certain contact information from your Slack profile with other people they work with in Slack. In addition to your full name and company name (which are already visible to people you're connected to), contact information includes your display name, profile picture, email address (depending on your workspace settings). If you’d like, you can adjust this preference so only people from your organization, or no one at all, can share your contact info with the people they work with in Slack.

Note: If you don’t want to connect with someone who has received your contact info, you can ignore their invitation or block future invitations.

Adjust your contact sharing preference

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Click Privacy & visibility in the left-side column. Below Contact sharing, select an option.