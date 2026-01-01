Share audio and video clips up to five minutes long in Slack to communicate easily with your team, regardless of their time zone or location. Anyone in a channel or direct message (DM) can play clips and reply in thread with a clip of their own.



Record a video clip

Desktop iOS Android From a channel or DM, click the camera icon in the message field. Select a window to share your screen, then click Record. (You can also share your screen after you start recording.) When you’ve finished, click Stop recording and choose a thumbnail. Click Done and add a message if you’d like, then click the paper plane icon to send your clip. To include a transcript for your video, click the Generate transcript icon.

Customise your clip Choose from the following settings either before or while you’re recording a clip: Turn your camera on or off.

Mute or unmute yourself.

Blur your background or upload a background image.

Select a different camera or microphone.

Upload an existing video as a clip. Open a channel or DM and tap the message field. Tap the plus icon and select Record a video clip. Tap the Record button. When you’ve finished recording, tap the Record button again. Then, tap Use video. Add a message if you’d like, then tap the paper plane icon to send your clip. To include a transcript for your video, long press the message, then select Generate transcript. Open a channel or DM and tap the message field. Tap the plus icon and select Record a video clip. Tap the Record button. When you’ve finished recording, tap the Record button again. Then, tap Attach. Add a message if you’d like, then tap the paper plane icon to send your clip. To include a transcript for your video, long press the message, then select Generate transcript.

Tip: Closed captions are available for all video clips.



Record an audio clip

Desktop iOS Android From a channel or DM, click on the microphone icon in the message field to start recording. When you’ve finished, click the tick to stop recording. Add a message if you’d like, then click the paper plane icon. To include a transcript of your audio, click the Generate transcript icon. Open a channel or DM and tap the message field. Tap the plus icon and select Record an audio clip. When you’ve finished, tap the tick to stop recording. Add a message if you’d like, then tap the paper plane icon. To include a transcript for your video, long press the message, then select Generate transcript. Open a channel or DM and tap the message field. Tap the plus icon and select Record an audio clip. When you’ve finished, tap the tick to stop recording. Add a message if you’d like, then tap the paper plane icon. To include a transcript for your video, long press the message, then select Generate transcript.



Delete a clip

If you have permission to edit or delete messages, you can delete clips that you’ve recorded.

Desktop iOS Android Hover over a clip and click the three dots icon. Click on Delete clip. Click on Yes, delete this clip. Delete a video clip Tap the clip, then tap the three dots icon. Tap Delete. Tap Yes, delete clip.

Delete an audio clip Tap and hold the clip. Tap Delete, then tap Yes, delete clip. Delete a video clip Tap the clip, then tap the three dots icon. Tap Delete. Tap Delete again.

Delete an audio clip Tap and hold the clip. Tap Delete, then tap Delete again.

Note: Clips follow the same retention policy as other files in Slack.



Troubleshoot recording issues

If you’re having trouble with audio or video when recording clips, read on to learn how to troubleshoot some common issues.



Check audio input sources

If audio isn’t working when you record, go to your audio and video preferences in the Slack desktop app.

From your desktop, click on your profile picture in the top right. Select Preferences from the menu. Click Audio & video in the left-side column.

Once you’ve opened preferences, check the following:

Make sure that you’ve selected the correct microphone and speaker.

Test your microphone by saying a few words. If the voice meter doesn’t move up and down as you speak, try the other options in the microphone drop-down menu.



Check audio settings

Check to make sure that your audio isn’t muted, then confirm that Slack has permission to access your microphone.

Mac Windows Open System preferences. Select Security & privacy, then click on the Privacy tab. Select Microphone from the list on the left. Tick the box next to Slack. If it’s already ticked, untick it and then tick it again. If you’re on Windows 10, follow these steps to make sure that you’ve granted Slack access to your microphone: Open Settings. Select Privacy. Click on Microphone. Toggle the setting on to allow apps to access your microphone. In the list of Microsoft Store apps, find Slack and toggle the setting on.



Check camera and video settings

If your camera isn’t working when you record, you may need to grant Slack access from your computer’s system settings:

Mac Windows Open System preferences. Select Security & privacy, then click on the Privacy tab. Click on Camera. Tick the box next to Slack. If it’s already ticked, untick it and then tick it again. Open Settings. Select Privacy. Click on Camera. Toggle the setting on to allow apps to access your camera. In the list of Microsoft Store apps, find Slack and toggle the setting on.