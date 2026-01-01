Slack Connect makes it possible to search for external people by their email address and connect with them in Slack. You can set your own discoverability preference to choose who can find you and see that you’re on Slack.

Note: Workspace owners and admins can manage Slack Connect discoverability for your workspace.

Adjust your discoverability preference

Desktop iOS Android From your desktop, click your profile picture.

Select Preferences. Select Privacy and visibility. Below Slack Connect discoverability, select an option: Anyone with your email address (no personal or workspace details will be shared) or No one. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Privacy & security, tap Slack Connect discoverability. Select an option: People with your email address (no personal or workspace details will be shared) or No one. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Privacy & security, tap Slack Connect discoverability. Select an option: People with your email address (no personal or workspace details will be shared) or No one.