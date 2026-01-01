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COLLECTION

Slack for Sales Teams

Learn how your sales team can close deals faster, build stronger customer relationships and maximize team effectiveness with Slack.

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Streamline the sales cycle by bringing your teams and tools together

Unlock team and company selling with Slack channels so everyone can work together to push deals across the finish line.

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Customer story

Procore’s revenue teams accelerate deal cycles with Slack

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Customer story

Spotify Advertising harnesses the power of Slack and Salesforce Sales Cloud to increase productivity by 40%

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Close deals faster with Slack, DocuSign, and Salesforce

Learn how Slack’s powerful integrations with Salesforce Sales Cloud and DocuSign Agreement Cloud come together in Slack to help drive deals forward

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Blog

With Approvals Bot in Slack, our sales team is approving deals 70% faster

We built a custom app to automate deal approvals, saving our sales teams hundreds of hours—and your team can build one too

Employees closing deals in Slack
Blog

How Slack helps close deals in a tough economy

Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack

Customer story

Revolut streamlines sales operational processes with Slack

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Back to basics 201: Accelerate sales with automation

Start automating everyday tasks so you can spend more time selling

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Blog

Boost your sales team’s productivity with these tips

How two sales leaders are using Slack to connect with customers to win

Connect with customers to win

Engage with customers in real time with more context

Grow your accounts and maximize customer loyalty by bringing reps closer to customers in Slack Connect, secure channels for collaboration.

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Blog

How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect

Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe

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Customer story

Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect

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Drive growth and customer loyalty with Slack Connect

Move communication out of inboxes to help your company close deals faster, retain customers and deliver best-in-class support

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Customer story

Snowflake boosts sales and crystalizes partner relationships with Slack Connect

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Customer story

How Limelight Networks speeds up sales deals with Slack Connect

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Customer story

Segment amplifies partnerships, sales and customer success with Slack Connect

Two people finalize a deal with a handshake
Blog

How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect

Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe

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Event

Find out how sales teams are closing deals faster in Slack

Learn how sales teams use this tool to grow accounts faster and build customer loyalty to help you win—and grow—your next big account

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Maximize team effectiveness

Set your sales reps up for success

Maximize the potential of your sales team by using Slack channels to ramp up new reps faster, boost rep productivity and provide personalized coaching.

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e-book

The Slack handbook for sales teams

Boost productivity so you can win deals as a team and close deals faster

e-book

7 effective ways we run sales with Slack

Build relationships with customers and close deals quickly as a team

Employees closing deals in Slack
Blog

How Slack helps close deals in a tough economy

Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack

Wooden pecks attached with lines representing IT and workflows
Event

How Slack&#8217;s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact

Learn how Slack’s IT team uses our no-code platform to provide actionable insights and scalable processes to sales with modular, reusable workflows

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Blog

Slack plus Sales Cloud: your sales team’s new productivity platform

Why everyone on your sales team will benefit from our app’s killer features

Blog

Salesforce’s support team resolves cases 26% faster with Slack

The enterprise company relies on channels and workflows for swarming cases, resolving customer issues faster than ever

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Event

Better together: Grow partner sales with Slack and Salesforce

Learn how to maximize your partner network with Slack and Partner Relationship Management

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