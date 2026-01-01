Slack for Sales Teams
Learn how your sales team can close deals faster, build stronger customer relationships and maximize team effectiveness with Slack.
Streamline the sales cycle by bringing your teams and tools together
Unlock team and company selling with Slack channels so everyone can work together to push deals across the finish line.
Procore’s revenue teams accelerate deal cycles with Slack
Spotify Advertising harnesses the power of Slack and Salesforce Sales Cloud to increase productivity by 40%
Close deals faster with Slack, DocuSign, and Salesforce
Learn how Slack’s powerful integrations with Salesforce Sales Cloud and DocuSign Agreement Cloud come together in Slack to help drive deals forwardWatch Now
With Approvals Bot in Slack, our sales team is approving deals 70% faster
We built a custom app to automate deal approvals, saving our sales teams hundreds of hours—and your team can build one too
How Slack helps close deals in a tough economy
Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack
Revolut streamlines sales operational processes with Slack
Back to basics 201: Accelerate sales with automation
Start automating everyday tasks so you can spend more time sellingWatch Now
Boost your sales team’s productivity with these tips
How two sales leaders are using Slack to connect with customers to win
Engage with customers in real time with more context
Grow your accounts and maximize customer loyalty by bringing reps closer to customers in Slack Connect, secure channels for collaboration.
How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect
Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe
Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect
Drive growth and customer loyalty with Slack Connect
Move communication out of inboxes to help your company close deals faster, retain customers and deliver best-in-class support
Snowflake boosts sales and crystalizes partner relationships with Slack Connect
How Limelight Networks speeds up sales deals with Slack Connect
Segment amplifies partnerships, sales and customer success with Slack Connect
How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect
Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe
Find out how sales teams are closing deals faster in Slack
Learn how sales teams use this tool to grow accounts faster and build customer loyalty to help you win—and grow—your next big accountWatch Now
Set your sales reps up for success
Maximize the potential of your sales team by using Slack channels to ramp up new reps faster, boost rep productivity and provide personalized coaching.
The Slack handbook for sales teams
Boost productivity so you can win deals as a team and close deals faster
7 effective ways we run sales with Slack
Build relationships with customers and close deals quickly as a team
How Slack helps close deals in a tough economy
Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack
How Slack’s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact
Learn how Slack’s IT team uses our no-code platform to provide actionable insights and scalable processes to sales with modular, reusable workflowsWatch Now
Slack plus Sales Cloud: your sales team’s new productivity platform
Why everyone on your sales team will benefit from our app’s killer features
Salesforce’s support team resolves cases 26% faster with Slack
The enterprise company relies on channels and workflows for swarming cases, resolving customer issues faster than ever
Better together: Grow partner sales with Slack and Salesforce
Learn how to maximize your partner network with Slack and Partner Relationship ManagementWatch Now