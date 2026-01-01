Verify Slack for Linux (beta) package signatures
Our Slack for Linux (beta) app’s packages are signed with GPG keys to show that they're coming from Slack. Use the signatures to verify the authenticity of our packages.
Note: To download Slack for Linux (beta), visit our Downloads page.
Verify package signatures
To complete these steps, you'll need superuser privileges.
4.53 and above
4.47 to 4.52
RPM-based distributions
- Download Slack's public key:
wget https://slack.com/gpg/slack_pubkey_20260921.gpg
- Import Slack’s public key into RPM:
sudo rpm --import slack_pubkey_20260921.gpg
- Check the package signature:
rpm --checksig <Your downloaded RPM Slack package>.rpmOn Red Hat Linux 8 and above, the output should say:
<Your downloaded RPM Slack package>.rpm: digests signatures OK
Debian-based distributions
Here's how to verify package signatures using debsig-verify 0.15 (or above), which is in Ubuntu 20.04 (or above).
- The Slack for Linux (beta) app is signed using debsigs. You will need to install the program debsig-verify to verify the packages:
sudo apt install debsig-verify
- Next, download Slack's public key:
wget https://slack.com/gpg/slack_pubkey_20260921.gpg
- Create directories to store debsigs policies and keyrings for Slack’s public key:
sudo mkdir -p /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/2853479C5FE4F798 sudo mkdir -p /etc/debsig/policies/2853479C5FE4F798
- Initialize an empty keyring (the signing key is a GPGv1 key, so you must follow this step to ensure it's imported correctly):
sudo touch /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/2853479C5FE4F798/debsig.gpg
- Import Slack’s public key into the corresponding debsigs keyring:
sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/2853479C5FE4F798/debsig.gpg --import slack_pubkey_20260921.gpg
- Create a new file in your editor of choice:
/etc/debsig/policies/2853479C5FE4F798/slack.polThen, paste the following:
<?xml version="1.0"? <!DOCTYPE Policy SYSTEM "https://www.debian.org/debsig/1.0/policy.dtd"> <Policy xmlns="https://www.debian.org/debsig/1.0/"> <Origin Name="Slack" id="2853479C5FE4F798" Description="Slack"/> <Selection> <Required Type="origin" File="debsig.gpg" id="2853479C5FE4F798"/> </Selection> <Verification> <Required Type="origin" File="debsig.gpg" id="2853479C5FE4F798"/> </Verification> </Policy>
- Save the file, and exit the editor.
- Check the package signature:
debsig-verify <Your downloaded Debian Package>.deb
The output should say:
Debsig: Verified package from ‘Slack’ (Slack)
RPM-based distributions
- Download Slack's public key:
wget https://slack.com/gpg/slack_pubkey_20251016.gpg
- Import Slack’s public key into RPM:
sudo rpm --import slack_pubkey_20251016.gpg
- Check the package signature:
rpm --checksig <Your downloaded RPM Slack package>.rpmOn Red Hat Linux 8 and above, the output should say:
<Your downloaded RPM Slack package>.rpm: digests signatures OK
Debian-based distributions
Here's how to verify package signatures using debsig-verify 0.15 (or above), which is in Ubuntu 20.04 (or above).
- The Slack for Linux (beta) app is signed using debsigs. You will need to install the program debsig-verify to verify the packages:
sudo apt install debsig-verify
- Next, download Slack's public key:
wget https://slack.com/gpg/slack_pubkey_20251016.gpg
- Create directories to store debsigs policies and keyrings for Slack’s public key:
sudo mkdir -p /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/F3DDF3571F28FFDE sudo mkdir -p /etc/debsig/policies/F3DDF3571F28FFDE
- Initialize an empty keyring (the signing key is a GPGv1 key, so you must follow this step to ensure it's imported correctly):
sudo touch /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/F3DDF3571F28FFDE/debsig.gpg
- Import Slack’s public key into the corresponding debsigs keyring:
sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/debsig/keyrings/F3DDF3571F28FFDE/debsig.gpg --import slack_pubkey_20251016.gpg
- Create a new file in your editor of choice:
/etc/debsig/policies/F3DDF3571F28FFDE/slack.polThen, paste the following:
<?xml version="1.0"? <!DOCTYPE Policy SYSTEM "https://www.debian.org/debsig/1.0/policy.dtd"> <Policy xmlns="https://www.debian.org/debsig/1.0/"> <Origin Name="Slack" id="F3DDF3571F28FFDE" Description="Slack"/> <Selection> <Required Type="origin" File="debsig.gpg" id="F3DDF3571F28FFDE"/> </Selection> <Verification> <Required Type="origin" File="debsig.gpg" id="F3DDF3571F28FFDE"/> </Verification> </Policy>
- Save the file, and exit the editor.
- Check the package signature:
debsig-verify <Your downloaded Debian Package>.debThe output should say:
Debsig: Verified package from ‘Slack’ (Slack)