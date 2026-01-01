By default, all members can notify a channel or workspace by using @channel, @here, and @everyone mentions. If they’d like, owners and admins can adjust these settings in their workspace or Enterprise organization.

Available permissions

Owners can choose who can use @channel and @here.

and Owners can choose who can use @everyone in the general channel.

in the general channel. Owners and admins can choose if a warning message will display when someone uses @channel, @here, or @everyone in a channel with at least six members.

Tip: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, owners and admins can change who can use @here or @channel to notify members in any channel other than the general channel.



Manage messaging permissions

Keep in mind that these permissions are applied across a workspace or Enterprise org, and not to specific channels.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels. Click Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then click Save. Org level Org Owners can set a policy for every workspace in their org using the steps below. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels. Click Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you’d like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click Save. Workspace level If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can adjust messaging permissions using the steps below. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels. Click Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then select Save.



Manage warning message

By default, a warning message will display when someone uses @channel, @here, or @everyone in a channel with at least six members. Owners and admins can adjust this if they'd like:

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Messaging, click Expand. Open the drop-down menu to select an option. Click Save. Org level Org Owners can set a policy for every workspace in their org using the steps below. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click Settings from the left column, then select Organization Policies. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Messaging restrictions, click Add Policy. Open the drop-down menu to select an option. Click Save. Workspace level If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can adjust warning messages using the steps below. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Messaging, click Expand. Open the drop-down menu to select an option. Click Save.