Manage who can notify a channel or workspace
By default, all members can notify a channel or workspace by using @channel, @here, and @everyone mentions. If they’d like, owners and admins can adjust these settings in their workspace or Enterprise organization.
Available permissions
- Owners can choose who can use @channel and @here.
- Owners can choose who can use @everyone in the general channel.
- Owners and admins can choose if a warning message will display when someone uses @channel, @here, or @everyone in a channel with at least six members.
Tip: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, owners and admins can change who can use @here or @channel to notify members in any channel other than the general channel.
Manage messaging permissions
Keep in mind that these permissions are applied across a workspace or Enterprise org, and not to specific channels.
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
- From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels.
- Click Edit permission.
- Choose who can take the action, then click Save.
Org level
Org Owners can set a policy for every workspace in their org using the steps below.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings.
- Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types.
- Click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels.
- Click Edit permission.
- Choose who can take the action. If you’d like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting.
- Click Save.
Workspace level
If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can adjust messaging permissions using the steps below.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
- Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar.
- From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Use @channel and @here in channels or Use @everyone in channels.
- Click Edit permission.
- Choose who can take the action, then select Save.
Manage warning message
By default, a warning message will display when someone uses @channel, @here, or @everyone in a channel with at least six members. Owners and admins can adjust this if they'd like:
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Messaging, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to select an option.
- Click Save.
Org level
Org Owners can set a policy for every workspace in their org using the steps below.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization settings.
- Click Settings from the left column, then select Organization Policies.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Messaging restrictions, click Add Policy.
- Open the drop-down menu to select an option.
- Click Save.
Workspace level
If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can adjust warning messages using the steps below.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Messaging, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to select an option.
- Click Save.
Who can use this feature?
- Workspace Owners and Org Owners can set permissions for this feature. Workspace Admins have limited access.
- Available on all plans