To preview the latest Slack desktop app enhancements for Mac or Windows, you can try our beta. As a member of Slack’s beta program, you’ll automatically receive new builds of the Slack app before they become available to the general public.



Download the beta

Mac (beta) Windows (beta) Visit slack.com/downloads to download the Slack desktop app. Once the installation is complete, visit slack.com/beta/mac. Click Opt into beta. If prompted, click Open Slack.app to launch Slack. The Slack app will automatically check for updates and install the latest beta within 6 hours. You can also check for updates manually. Open the app and click Slack in your computer's top menu bar, then select Check for Updates. Visit slack.com/downloads to download the Slack desktop app. Once the installation is complete, visit slack.com/beta/windows. Click Opt into beta. If prompted, click Open Slack.app to launch Slack.



Opt out of the beta

If you change your mind after downloading the beta, you can opt out at any time.

Click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Advanced. Under Release channel, open the dropdown menu and choose Production.

Tip: If you have feedback about our beta app, reach out to us — we’d love to hear from you!