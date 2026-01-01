To help you discover other channels to join, you can opt to receive channel suggestions from Slack. Channel suggestions are based on your activity and they're only visible to you.



Set your channel suggestion preference

From your desktop, click your profile picture.

Select Preferences . Click Advanced. Under Other Options, check or uncheck the box next to Send me occasional channel suggestions.

Note: Slack may also recommend channels to leave or archive based on how frequently they’re used. You will only see prompts to archive channels you created.