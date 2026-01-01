Org Owners and Admins can provide members instructions for requesting Slack Connect channels and guidelines for working with people from other organizations.



Instructions for creating Slack Connect channels

Add custom instructions for your members to follow when they attempt to request a Slack Connect channel or accept an invitation from another organization.

Add instructions

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Instructions for creating Slack Connect channels, click Edit. Select Link to add a link to existing documentation, or select Text to input instructions into a text field. Click Enable Instructions.



Edit or disable instructions

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Instructions for creating Slack Connect channels, click Edit. To edit, make your changes, then click Save. To remove instructions, click Disable Instructions.



Guidelines for using Slack Connect

Include specific guidelines for members to follow when using Slack Connect. When member's join a channel, they'll see these guidelines for working with people outside your organization.

Add guidelines

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Instructions for creating Slack Connect channels, click Edit. Select Link to add a link to your guidelines, or select Text to input them into a text field. Click Enable Guidelines.



Edit or disable guidelines

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Guidelines for using Slack Connect, click Edit. To edit, make your changes, then click Save. To remove guidelines, click Disable Guidelines.