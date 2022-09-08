Slack at Dreamforce 2022: Everything you need to know

Dreamforce is in full swing again, and for its 20th anniversary, it’s bigger and better than ever before.

This year, Slack is showing up in a massive way at Salesforce’s signature software conference. There will be demos. There will be celebrations. And, of course, there will be deep knowledge, presented by a lineup of rock-star speakers that include Matthew McConaughey, Bono and Jennifer Hudson, just to name a few. With more than 150,000 attendees in person and online, it’s the world’s top summit for business leaders who are eager to dig into the future of enterprise technology.

Now more than ever, companies have a mandate to deliver better results with fewer resources. In today’s economy, lean productivity is the name of the game. Slack’s new innovations enhance the power of Salesforce’s Customer 360, allowing your teams to collaborate more efficiently and take advantage of endless opportunities to automate their work.

All of which adds up to one powerful result: you can do more with less.

Product announcements galore

From new ways to communicate with your colleagues to opportunities for powerful, no-code automation, we’ll be announcing some big news at this year’s Dreamforce.

These features are still hush-hush even internally, so we can’t say too much, but we can promise you won’t want to miss our keynote on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

What to watch

This year, Dreamforce is jam-packed with Slack content.

Slack keynote: You’ll hear directly from CEO Stewart Butterfield and CPO Tamar Yehoshua about how Slack is driving productivity, efficiency and value across Salesforce’s entire Customer 360. (Psst! There will be a big announcement at this keynote.)

Activities and demos: At the Slack Canopy, we’ll be showing off our latest and greatest features, and you’ll even get a chance to try some of them out for yourself in our hands-on demos. (Did we mention there will be opportunities to earn swag?)

Slack sessions: Choose from 90 different sessions based around product use cases, customer stories and product deep-dives on everything from sales to service to security—all of which will help you accelerate business value by unlocking the power of Slack as your digital HQ. (Pro tip: Find the perfect session for you by using the “Slack” product filter in the Dreamforce catalog.)

Here are just a handful of the topics you can expect:

What’s new in Slack

How Slack and Salesforce are reshaping work together

Slack 101: Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your workspace

Digital HQ: Why you need one and how to build it

Slack for Sales, Service and the Public Sector: How you can boost sales productivity, increase service efficiency and power government work with GovSlack

Featured Slack Sessions

Day One: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Slack Keynote: Accelerate the Future of Work for the New Economy

Join Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield and Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua to learn why Slack is the digital HQ for the most resilient companies in the new economy. Discover how Slack’s latest innovations are driving productivity, efficiency and value across Customer 360.

Slack on Slack: How We Accelerate Deal Cycles with Custom Apps

In this session, you’ll learn about custom Salesforce integrations for Slack that accelerate the deal cycle—from lead passing to sales approvals—and remove bottlenecks along the way.

How to Boost Sales Productivity with Slack and Sales Cloud

Learn best practices for growing revenue faster with Slack by helping your sales teams close deals faster, connect with customers in a new way, and maximize team effectiveness.

Day Two: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Innovations in the Digital HQ: A Look at What’s New in Slack

Join us for a look at what’s recently launched and what’s around the corner. You’ll not only learn about new products but hear how our customers use them for success.

Automate Away Costs Faster with the New Slack Platform

Learn how the new Slack Platform can help you unlock value from your automations faster in Slack. From closing deals to resolving tickets, anyone is empowered to accelerate work in their digital HQ.

Powering the Future of Work in Banking with Slack

Hear how Slack is redefining the way banks work in a digital HQ. Learn how banking leaders are using Slack to improve operational efficiencies and collaborate securely.

Day Three: Thursday, Sept. 22

10 Ways to Cancel that Meeting: Find Alternatives in Slack

It’s time to ditch inefficient meetings—you know the ones. In this session, we will share how you can replace those meetings with flexible alternatives like channels, huddles, clips and workflows.

Unlock the Power of Slack and Salesforce

Boost the value of your tech stack by using Slack and Salesforce to improve team performance. Hear from customers and partners about how these solutions together provide added benefits.

Automate Incident Response Between Operations and Customers

Respond to incidents faster while bringing together your technical and customer-facing teams to keep stakeholders aligned and informed, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

Slack Connect: Build Loyalty with Every Customer Experience

Make your customer experience stand out in a competitive economy. Learn how to use Slack to collaborate with service partners, deliver fast results, and provide white-glove support to key accounts.

Where you can find us on campus

Slack Canopy, Moscone West, Level 3: Catch a presentation at the Slack Theater, meet with Slack experts, or schedule face time with our sales team.

Slack Launch Zone in the Dreamforce Campground, Moscone South, Level 1: Stop by to get a demo of our newest features.

Trailblazer Zone, Moscone West, Level 1: Visit us here for more product demos or to attend a training session.

It all kicks off with our day-one keynote at 4 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Sept. 20*, in the main keynote room (Moscone North, Hall F). Join us in person or watch on Salesforce+ to see what the buzz is all about, won’t you? And for a detailed rundown of our 90+ sessions, breakouts and demos, check out the Dreamforce 2022 Trail Map.

*Note: streaming dates and times on Salesforce+ may differ from the in-person schedule.