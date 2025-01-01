Industry
Technology
Company size
Enterprise
Stories on
- Operations
- Marketing
- Sales
Marketing
Bolt uses automation for a human and efficient workplace
Read story
“To retain, engage and recruit the best talent, you need to make room for everyone to work in a way that fits their lifestyle and their day-to-day. Slack is much less static than any other tool out there. It allows flexibility.”
Operations
Slack champion Mathis Bogens unlocks companywide productivity, efficiency and culture in Slack
Read story
‘At Bolt, Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every workday in our company starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack. If you’re online in Slack, it means you’re at work.’