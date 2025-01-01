Industry

Bolt uses automation for a human and efficient workplace

“To retain, engage and recruit the best talent, you need to make room for everyone to work in a way that fits their lifestyle and their day-to-day. Slack is much less static than any other tool out there. It allows flexibility.”

Janis SadinovsHead of People
Read story
Operations

Slack champion Mathis Bogens unlocks companywide productivity, efficiency and culture in Slack

‘At Bolt, Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every workday in our company starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack. If you’re online in Slack, it means you’re at work.’

Mathis BogensHead of Internal Communication
Read story
Bolt car with scooter, bike and grocery bag in front