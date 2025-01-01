Industry

Technology

Company size

Small business

  • Operations
  • Sales
  • Service
Sales

Plative Taps Agentforce in Slack for 50% Faster Prep, 50% More Upsells

‘With our Agentforce Agents handling data retrieval and call prep, we’ve cut prep time in half — and boosted upsell bookings by 50%. It’s the difference between AI as a helpful tool and AI as a true teammate.’

Greg DelGenioChief Revenue Officer
Read story
Operations

How Plative doubled its upsell opportunity volume with Slack AI

‘Slack is ingrained in our bloodstream. We couldn’t do our jobs without Slack.’

Miftah KhanSVP, Head of Professional Services
Read story