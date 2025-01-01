Build the way you want with Slack and Salesforce platforms

This webinar is best for:

Slack is a centralized engagement layer for all your tools and applications, and Salesforce clouds are powerful systems of record that enable your most critical business processes.

Watch this webinar to learn more about how to use Slack and the Salesforce Platform toolkit—including new Salesforce for Slack apps, Salesforce Flow and the upcoming Apex SDK for Slack—to automate end-to-end processes, bringing all your systems and people together in one place, your digital HQ.