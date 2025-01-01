Disruption of Work: Slack and Atlassian

This webinar is best for:

By now it’s no secret that the way we work will likely never return to pre-pandemic norms. But even though many of us are well established into remote-work life, the future of work can still appear hazy.

During this virtual panel, Julie Walker, Slack’s head of marketing for Asia Pacific, asked Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian, and our own co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield, what the “next normal” of work will look like.

Things you’ll learn: How these fast moving companies stayed agile and resilient during the disruption

The rapid shift to remote work and how it's impacting organisations

The rise (and risks) of open leadership and transparent decision making

Featured speakers: