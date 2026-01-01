Disruption of Work: Slack and Atlassian

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
By now it’s no secret that the way we work will likely never return to pre-pandemic norms. But even though many of us are well established into remote-work life, the future of work can still appear hazy.
During this virtual panel, Julie Walker, Slack’s head of marketing for Asia Pacific, asked Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian, and our own co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield, what the “next normal” of work will look like.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.