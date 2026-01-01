Enable and scale effective Agile with a digital HQ

This webinar is best for:

Distributed teams and complex interdependencies make agile and SCRUM more difficult than ever. Cross-functional teams, communications, DevOps tools, and partners need to come together in a single pane of glass for visibility across the team and team-of-teams, to execute the highest priority work more rapidly.

Slack is the digital HQ that enables productised agile teams to work together more effectively to meet business goals, while reducing confusion and burnout.