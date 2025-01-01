Slack Mythbusters

This webinar is best for:

This webinar is for anyone who’s ready to use Slack to go beyond messaging, and make Slack your true productivity platform.

Meet Your Webinar Host: Gauri Sharma

Gauri Sharma is a part of the Customer Success team at Slack. She has improved customer engagement and satisfaction with innovative Slack solutions. Gauri has a deep understanding of how to leverage Slack to transform team collaboration, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity.

Things you’ll learn: In this session Gauri from the Slack Customer Success team will bust 4 common Slack myths and help you boost your productivity! Explore the value of Slack beyond messaging

Reduce noise and focus on important work

Go beyond Tech and Dev teams

Work easily with partners and vendors

Featured speakers: