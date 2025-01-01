Unlock the power of flexible work for teams

This webinar is best for:

It’s undeniable—the way we work has changed. The era of a regular nine-to-five work week in the office is being replaced by a better way— flexible work.

These days, employees want more flexibility in when, not just where, they work. They want choice, and the most successful leaders will go much further than offering occasional remote work days — they will redesign every aspect of how work gets done, from redefining how organizational success is measured to training managers to make it happen.

Join Sheela Subramanian, Vice President of Future Forum at Slack, Nickle LaMoreaux, Chief Human Resources Officer at IBM, and Brian Elliott, Executive Leader of Future Forum at Slack, to learn the necessary steps for unlocking the potential of your people and empowering a flexible, high-performing team. Come away with a blueprint for setting your team up for success so they can do the best work of their lives.

Things you’ll learn: How to unlock the power of flexible work and the value it can bring to your team

How to implement the infrastructure necessary to make flexible work successful

How you can use Slack to support a hybrid working model, drawing from real-world examples

