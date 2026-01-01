Owners and admins can control whether workflows can be used in Slack Connect conversations by adjusting permissions that determine whether:

External people can use workflows created by members of their workspace or Enterprise organisation.

External people can use workflows containing third-party connector steps created by members of their workspace or Enterprise organisation.

Their members can use workflows created by external people.

Their members can use workflows containing third-party connector steps created by external people.

Note: If using workflows in Slack Connect is allowed in your workspace or organisation, make sure that you also include external organisations in the Who can find and use this workflow access permission in Workflow Builder to grant them access to individual workflows.



Choose who can run workflows

To decide who can use workflows, and workflows with third-party connector steps in Slack Connect, follow the steps below.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Workflow usage for Slack Connect, click Expand. Tick or untick the boxes, then click Save. Allow your members to use workflows created by external people From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Using workflows created by external organisations, click Edit. Click the toggle to allow your members to use workflows created by external people. Tick the box to allow members to run workflows with third-party connector steps. Click on Save.

Allow external people to use workflows created by your members From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Using workflows created by [your organisation], click Edit. Click the toggle to allow external people to use workflows created by members of your organisation. Tick the box to allow external people to run workflows with third-party connector steps. Click on Save.

Adjust workflow permissions per external organisation You can also customise who can use workflows and workflows with third-party connector steps for each external organisation that you're connected to. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Connections. Click the three-dots icon next to the organisation that you'd like to customise, then select Universal. Select either Member permissions or External people permissions. Select an option, then click on Save. Note: External people can only use workflows with third-party connector steps that don't require them to authenticate their third-party accounts.



Workflow limitations

To protect your organisation, external people in Slack Connect conversations can't start or continue a workflow that contains the following types of steps:

Connector steps that require external users to authenticate their third-party account.

Custom steps built by members of your organisation

Or takes the following actions:

Starts with a keyword

Creates a user group

Adds someone to or removes someone from a user group

Creates or archives a public or private channel