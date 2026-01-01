To help automate a process or task, you can create a workflow that starts when a message is sent in Slack with the keywords you specify.



How it works

Set up your workflow to start with the When a message is posted trigger, then add keyword conditions and channels for the workflow to use.

trigger, then add keyword conditions and channels for the workflow to use. Keyword conditions are sets of keywords that must be included or excluded in a message to kick off your workflow. You can choose up to five keyword conditions per workflow.

Once you publish your workflow, it will start when your keywords are used in the channels you specified.

These types of workflows can't be configured in channels with external people at this time.

Note: Owners and admins can restrict who can create workflows that are triggered by a message in Slack and whether these workflows can be used in private channels. If you don’t see these options in Workflow Builder, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Step 1: Create your workflow

To begin, you’ll need to create a workflow and select the When a message is posted event to start it.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click New in the top right. Select Build Workflow. Below Start the workflow, click Choose an event, then select

When a message is posted. Below Channels, select up to 20 channels. When your workflow is published, it will start when your keywords are used in those channels. Click Add Keyword Condition. Below Include all of these keywords, enter the words you’d like to trigger your workflow, then click Done. If you’d like, click Show Advanced Filters to further customize your workflow (ex., to include or exclude messages from threads and agents). Click Continue.



Step 2: Customize and publish your workflow

Once you’ve configured your workflow trigger, you’re ready to add steps and publish your workflow.

Click Add Step. Search for a step, or choose one from the list. Follow the prompts to configure the step, then click Save. If you’d like, add more steps like a branch or a form. When your workflow is complete, click Finish Up, then follow the prompts to publish your workflow.

Tip: You can also create event triggers using the MessagePosted event to programmatically start a workflow from a message in Slack.