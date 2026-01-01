Owners and admins can control whether workflows can be used in Slack Connect conversations by adjusting permissions that determine whether:

External people can use workflows created by members of their workspace or Enterprise organization.

External people can use workflows containing third-party connector steps created by members of their workspace or Enterprise organization.

Their members can use workflows created by external people.

Their members can use workflows containing third-party connector steps created by external people.

Note: If using workflows in Slack Connect is allowed in your workspace or organization, be sure to also include external organizations in the Who can find and use this workflow access permission in Workflow Builder to grant them access them to individual workflows.



Choose who can run workflows

To decide who can use workflows, and workflows with third-party connector steps in Slack Connect, follow the steps below.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Workflow usage for Slack Connect, click Expand. Check or uncheck the boxes, then click Save. Allow your members to use workflows created by external people From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Using workflows created by external organizations, click Edit. Click the toggle to allow your members to use workflows created by external people. Check the box to allow members to run workflows with third-party connector steps. Click Save.

Allow external people to use workflows created by your members From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Using workflows created by [your organization], click Edit. Click the toggle to allow external people to use workflows created by members of your organization. Check the box to allow external people to run workflows with third-party connector steps. Click Save.

Adjust workflow permissions per external organization You can also customize who can use workflows, and who can use workflows with third-party connector steps for each external organization you're connected to. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Connections. Click the three dots icon next to the organization you'd like to customize, then select Universal. Select either Member permissions or External people permissions. Select an option, then click Save. Note: External people can only use workflows with third-party connector steps that don't require them to authenticate their third-party accounts.



Workflow limitations

To protect your organization, external people in Slack Connect conversations can't start or continue a workflow that contains the following types of steps:

Connector steps that require external users to authenticate their third-party account.

Custom steps built by members of your organization

Or takes the following actions:

Starts with a keyword

Creates a user group

Adds someone to or removes someone from a user group

Creates or archives a public or private channel