Owners and admins can view and manage workflows from the workflow dashboard.

Note: Workspaces that downgrade to the free version of Slack can also access the workflow dashboard in order to remove workflows created while on a paid subscription.

View workflows

Open the workflow dashboard to see a list of published workflows in your workspace or organisation, along with additional information such as workflow managers, who can use the workflow and more.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflows. Click Filter in the top right-hand corner of the page to filter workflows by publication status, source, trigger, steps or workflow managers. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, select Published workflows. Click Filter in the top right-hand corner of the page to filter workflows by publication status, source, trigger, steps or workflow managers.

Tip: If you use Slack Sales Home, you can also view and manage workflows built with Salesforce steps from the workflow dashboard.



Add yourself as a workflow manager

To change a workflow’s steps or adjust it’s permissions, you’ll need to add yourself as a workflow manager. Once you’re a workflow manager, you can edit the workflow in Workflow Builder.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflows. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Join as a manager. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Join as a manager.



Unpublish a workflow

To make a workflow unavailable for members to use, you can unpublish it. If you plan to make a large amount of updates to a workflow, we recommend unpublishing it and re-publishing it once the changes are complete.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflows. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Unpublish workflow. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Unpublish workflow.

Tip: To manage workflows in bulk, use the tick boxes next to the workflows, then select Join as a manager or Unpublish.



Download a list of your workflows

To download a list of your published workflows, you can generate a .CSV file.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflows. Click Export CSV at the top of the page. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. Click Export CSV. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file.



Download workflow form responses

On Enterprise subscriptions, you can download a workflow's form responses as a .CSV file.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. Click the three dots icon next to a workflow with a form step, then select Export form results. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file.