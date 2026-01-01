Manage workflows in Slack
Owners and admins can view and manage workflows from the workflow dashboard.
Note: Workspaces that downgrade to the free version of Slack can also access the workflow dashboard in order to remove workflows created while on a paid subscription.
View workflows
Open the workflow dashboard to see a list of published workflows in your workspace or organisation, along with additional information such as workflow managers, who can use the workflow and more.
Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace.
- From the left sidebar, click Workflows.
- Click Filter in the top right-hand corner of the page to filter workflows by publication status, source, trigger, steps or workflow managers.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows.
- From the left sidebar, select Published workflows.
- Click Filter in the top right-hand corner of the page to filter workflows by publication status, source, trigger, steps or workflow managers.
Tip: If you use Slack Sales Home, you can also view and manage workflows built with Salesforce steps from the workflow dashboard.
Add yourself as a workflow manager
To change a workflow’s steps or adjust it’s permissions, you’ll need to add yourself as a workflow manager. Once you’re a workflow manager, you can edit the workflow in Workflow Builder.
Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace.
- From the left sidebar, click Workflows.
- Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Join as a manager.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows.
- Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Join as a manager.
Unpublish a workflow
To make a workflow unavailable for members to use, you can unpublish it. If you plan to make a large amount of updates to a workflow, we recommend unpublishing it and re-publishing it once the changes are complete.
Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace.
- From the left sidebar, click Workflows.
- Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Unpublish workflow.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows.
- Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to manage, then select Unpublish workflow.
Tip: To manage workflows in bulk, use the tick boxes next to the workflows, then select Join as a manager or Unpublish.
Download a list of your workflows
To download a list of your published workflows, you can generate a .CSV file.
Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace.
- From the left sidebar, click Workflows.
- Click Export CSV at the top of the page. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows.
- Click Export CSV. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file.
Download workflow form responses
On Enterprise subscriptions, you can download a workflow's form responses as a .CSV file.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows.
- Click the three dots icon next to a workflow with a form step, then select Export form results. When your CSV is ready, you’ll receive a message containing the file.
Who can use this feature?
- Workspace owners/admins (Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and org owners/admins (Enterprise subscriptions)
- Available on paid subscriptions