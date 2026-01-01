Creating a canvas or a list in Slack is a great way to share information and get work done with your team, but some information isn’t meant for everyone. Read on to learn more about sharing canvases and lists and assigning permissions to determine who can access them.



Understand access permissions

Here’s an overview of the visibility and access permissions for canvases and lists:

Invite only (default)

The canvas or list won’t appear in search results or be visible in the Canvases or Lists browser for anyone it hasn’t been shared with.

The canvas or list won’t appear in search results or be visible in the or browser for anyone it hasn’t been shared with. Can view

People with view access can open a canvas or list and grant others view access (unless limited sharing is on). Those with view access to a canvas cannot make changes or comments, but people with view access to a list can add comments in list items’ threads.

People with view access can open a canvas or list and grant others view access (unless limited sharing is on). Those with view access to a canvas cannot make changes or comments, but people with access to a list can add comments in list items’ threads. Can comment (canvas only)

People with comment-only access can add comments and emoji reactions, edit or delete their own comments, but can't make changes to the canvas itself or grant access to others.

People with comment-only access can add comments and emoji reactions, edit or delete their own comments, but can't make changes to the canvas itself or grant access to others. Can edit

People with edit access can open a canvas or list and grant others view or edit access (unless limited sharing is on), plus make changes and add comments.

People with access can open a canvas or list and grant others view or edit access (unless limited sharing is on), plus make changes and add comments. Limited sharing

If a canvas or list owner limits sharing, only owners can grant access to other people. People with the link to the canvas or list will be able to request access.



Note: If you share a canvas or list set to Only invited people can access in a public channel, it will be visible to everyone in your workspace or Enterprise organisation.



Access level and role-based permissions

Use the table below to understand who can view, edit or share a canvas or list based on their level of access. If limited sharing is enabled, only the person who created the canvas or list will be able to grant others view and edit access.

If you... Then you can... Created (or are an owner of) a canvas or list • Grant people view or edit access • Share the canvas or list with other people • Limit sharing • Revoke access to the canvas or list • Delete the canvas or list • Delete a list field, change a list field type or set a default list view for others. Can edit a canvas or list • Share the canvas or list with other people • Grant people view, comment (canvas only) or edit access • Revoke access to the canvas or list Can comment on a canvas • Share the canvas with other people • Grant people view or comment (canvas only) access • Add comments to a canvas Can view a canvas or list • Share the canvas or list with other people • Grant people view access

Note: Owners and admins can delete any canvas or list that they can view.

Note: Guests and Frontline members can only view or edit canvases and lists that have been shared in channels that they belong to. External people who can view or edit a canvas or list cannot grant access to others.



Share a canvas or list

When you share a canvas or list, you can control access in three ways:

Add specific people or channels

Decide who should have access.

Decide who should have access. Set general access permissions

Determine the level of access for people who haven’t been specifically added.

Determine the level of access for people who haven’t been specifically added. Limit sharing

Prevent others from granting view, comment (canvas only) or edit access.

Add people or channels

Desktop Mobile From a canvas or list, click Share in the top right-hand corner. Type the name(s) of the person/people or channels that you’d like to share the canvas or list with, and choose a level of access. Add a message, if you like, then click Share. To send the link to others or to embed a canvas or list in a canvas, click

Copy link. From a canvas or list, tap Share in the top-right corner. From a list, tap the three-dots icon and select Share in Slack. Type the name(s) of the person/people or channels that you’d like to share the canvas or list with, and choose a level of access. Add a message if you'd like, then tap Send.

Tip: Once you've shared a canvas or list with someone, you can make them an owner to grant them the same management permissions that you have as the creator.



Set general access permissions

By default, the general access permissions for canvases and lists that you create will be set to Invite only. The permission that you choose for your canvas or list will apply to anyone who finds it in the canvas or list browser or has the link.

From your desktop, open a canvas or list. Click Share in the top-right corner. Click the Invite only drop-down menu in the bottom right and choose an access level.



Limit sharing

You can decide if you’d like to prevent people with access to your canvas or list from sharing it with others. If you enable limited sharing, only canvas or list owners can share them, and any other people will need to request access.

From your desktop, open a canvas or list. Click Share in the top-right corner. Click Advanced settings and tick or untick the box next to Only you can share.

Note: Org owners/admins and workspace owners/admins can enable limited sharing for all canvases and lists in their workspace or org.



Change or remove access

If you have edit access to a canvas or list, you can remove or change the access permissions for the people and channels that it’s been shared with.

From your desktop, open a canvas or list. Click Share in the top-right corner. To change access for a channel, click Channels. To change it for an individual, click People. Click on the current access level, then select a new one.



Manage access requests

People who don’t have permission to view or edit a canvas or list can request access. When someone requests access, the canvas or list owner(s) will receive a notification from Slack where they can approve or deny the request.

When you receive a request, open the notification to review it. Click Grant [access level] to approve the request, or click Ignore to dismiss it.