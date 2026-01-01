Canvases are surfaces built into Slack where members can create and share fully-formatted content. Channel and direct message (DM) canvases are available on all plans, while standalone canvases are only available on paid plans. Owners and admins can manage access to canvas version history, and turn off canvas update messages for channel and DM canvases.



Manage canvas version history

Anyone with permission to edit a canvas can access its revision history and restore a previous version. If you’d like, you can disable canvas version history so that only the most recent version is available.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvases, click Expand. Check or uncheck Show canvas version history and allow restoration. Click Save. Org Owners and Admins can manage canvas version history for everyone in your org. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings. Next to Canvases, click Edit. Check or uncheck Show canvas version history and allow restoration. Click Save.



Manage canvas sharing settings

By default, anyone with permission to edit a canvas can grant others access to view or edit it, but you can restrict this so that only the canvas owner can grant access to others. If you don’t restrict this, members of your workspace or Enterprise organization can choose whether they’d like to restrict sharing on canvases they create.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvas sharing, click Expand. Check or uncheck Limit sharing so only canvas owners can share their canvases with other people and channels. Click Save. Org Owners and Admins can manage canvas sharing for everyone in your organization. It isn't possible to manage canvas sharing at the workspace level. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings. Next to Canvas sharing, click Edit. Check or uncheck Only allow canvas owners to share canvases with other people and channels. Click Save.



Manage canvas update messages

When someone in your workspace or organization updates a channel or DM canvas, or a canvas in a tab, we’ll send a message to the conversation to help keep other members informed of the changes. You can turn these update messages off, or allow members to manage canvas update messages in individual conversations.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvas update messages, click Expand. Check or uncheck Disable canvas update messages. Click Save. Org Owners and Admins can turn canvas update messages off for their organization, or allow Workspace Owners and Admins to manage update messages for their workspace(s). Org level From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings. Next to Canvas update messages, click Edit. Check or uncheck Disable canvas update messages. Select Org-wide channels or All channels to decide where update messages should be disabled. Click Save. Workspace level If canvas update messages are turned on at the org level, you can manage them for individual workspaces. Disabling canvas update messages will turn them off only for the channels in that workspace. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Workspace Settings. Select a workspace from the drop-down menu, then click Open. Next to Canvas update messages, click Expand. Check or uncheck Disable canvas update messages. Click Save.



Manage canvas printing

By default, members of your workspace or Enterprise organization can print canvases they have access to, but you can disable this if you'd like.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvas printing, click Expand. Check or uncheck Anyone with view or edit access to a canvas can print it. Click Save. Org Owners and Admins can manage canvas print settings for everyone in your org. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings. Next to Canvas printing, click Edit. Check or uncheck Anyone with view or edit access to a canvas can print it. Click Save.